Tröegs Releases Nugget Nectar

Hershey, PA – Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the release of its once-a-year cult classic, Nugget Nectar. Excessively dry-hopped, this Imperial Amber celebrates the arrival of “fresh-off-the-bine” Nugget hops from the brewery’s annual trek to Yakima, WA, for hop selection.

It’s no surprise that Nugget hops take center stage, adding dank notes of pine and grapefruit. Simcoe chimes in with hints of ripe mango and creamsicle, and it’s all balanced with enough kilned malt to add body and a touch of sweetness.

With its beautiful orange color, big hop flavor and 7.5% ABV, Nugget Nectar provides plenty of warmth on those dark, cold winter nights.

To celebrate the release of Nugget Nectar, Tröegs has re-initiated its popular First Squeeze events, where fans can enjoy fresh Nugget Nectar on draft and take home limited-edition glassware and illustrated art prints from a variety of local and regional artists. A handful of events will also feature Double Nugget Nectar on draft.

Look for creative takes on Nugget Nectar from these artists:

Joshua Noom , the designer and illustrator who helped Tröegs reimagine both Troegenator and The Mad Elf

, the designer and illustrator who helped Tröegs reimagine both Troegenator and The Mad Elf Tristan Bond , the Harrisburg artist who designed the 2021 Fresh Fest collaboration label art

, the Harrisburg artist who designed the 2021 Fresh Fest collaboration label art Devin Watson , the Art of Tröegs alum who designed LolliHop and Hop Cyclone

, the Art of Tröegs alum who designed LolliHop and Hop Cyclone Chris Piascik , doer of daily drawings for more than 10 years

, doer of daily drawings for more than 10 years Lauren West, illustrator, muralist and unapologetic Nugget lover

Nugget Nectar is available on draft, in 12-oz. cans and bottles, and in 16-oz. cans everywhere Tröegs beer is sold. Stay tuned for info about our Double Nugget Nectar 16-oz. can release coming later this month!

To learn more about Nugget Nectar, including the beer’s origins and flavor profile, please click here for a virtual tour. You can also check out the Tröegs blog.