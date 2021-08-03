Tröegs Releases Lucky Holler Hazy IPA

HERSHEY, PA – Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the release of Lucky Holler, a hazy IPA inspired by the brewery’s annual hop selection trip to the Pacific Northwest.

“We go to Yakima to select hops for the beers that everybody knows and loves,” says Tröegs brewmaster and co-founding brother John Trogner. “Beers like Perpetual IPA, Nimble Giant and Nugget Nectar. And we’re also open to discovering new hops or combinations that might inspire us, those ‘a-ha’ moments where a new recipe starts taking shape.”

Like many of its beers, the recipe development for Lucky Holler began through the brewery’s small-batch Scratch Series. After several test batches, the brewing team hit on a hop combination of Citra, Simcoe and the Australian variety Galaxy to deliver bright waves of ripe pineapple, juicy citrus and passionfruit.

Providing the beer’s hazy profile, the backbone of Lucky Holler is built with malted oats, pale malt, unmalted wheat and white wheat.

Weighing in at 6.8% ABV, Lucky Holler joins the brewery’s popular Hop Cycle series of seasonally rotating IPAs.

Lucky Holler is available throughout late summer and fall on draft and in 12-oz. cans and bottles wherever Tröegs beer is sold.

For a virtual tasting of Lucky Holler and to learn more about this hazy, hoppy harvest IPA, please visit our blog.

For More Information:
https://troegs.com

