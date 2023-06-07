Tröegs Releases Beautiful and Balanced Nimble Giant Double IPA

HERSHEY, Pa.— Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the release of its beautiful and balanced once-a-year Double IPA, Nimble Giant.

One of the Hershey, PA, brewery’s most-loved beers, this limited release rivals its iconic holiday ale, Mad Elf, for the excitement it generates each year.

Nimble Giant came up through the brewery’s small-batch Scratch Series, starting as an experiment with Mosaic hops. After half a dozen test batches, the Tröegs brewing team hit upon a hop combination everyone loved – Mosaic, Simcoe and Azacca.

In the end, Nimble Giant boasts notes of tropical fruit, pine sap, and honeysuckle. Clocking in at 9% ABV, this deep orange-hued Double IPA is balanced by a backbone of pilsner and Vienna malts.

“Nimble Giant is perfect for an evening by the fire pit or posted up on your favorite local pub’s barstool,” says Tröegs brewmaster and co-founding brother John Trogner. “It’s big, bold, and has a classic West-Coast bitterness.”

The Tröegs fan favorite scores an ‘Outstanding’ on BeerAdvocate and consistently hits the top 10 trending beers on Untappd.

This year, fans of the beer may find a little something extra inside the new wrapped 4-packs. Cans were randomly selected during packaging and labeled with a special “You Found the Giant” contest sticker. Each sticker contains a QR code for entry into a drawing for a grand prize of a Tröegs Giant Jenga tower and 19 runners-up prize packs!

Nimble Giant is available on draft and in 16-oz. cans everywhere Tröegs beer is sold.

The beer joins Tröegs’ summer lineup of beers including the soft and bright Field Study IPA, the now-year-round LolliHop Double IPA, and more.

