Tröegs Launches New Grand Cacao Beer Cheese Collaboration

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania – Tröegs Independent Brewing has once again teamed up with The GIANT Company and Caputo Brothers Creamery of Spring Grove, Pa., to debut a fourth limited-edition beer cheese – this time using the Hershey, PA, brewery’s newest year-round beer, Grand Cacao Chocolate Stout.

Like the other three cheeses, Grand Cacao Beer Cheese is made with milk from Pennsylvania dairy farms.

“These beer cheeses are literally saving local dairy farms,” says Caputo Brothers President Rynn Caputo. “We pride ourselves not only on making cheese that tastes good, but also does good. And so far, these beer cheeses have helped two Pennsylvania dairies stay in business.”

Grand Cacao Beer Cheese starts with 100% Pennsylvania cow’s milk. At Caputo’s York County creamery, cheesemakers bathe the curds in Grand Cacao, which features notes of milk chocolate, roasty grain and hints of sweet cream. The addition of Calabrian peperoncini adds flecks of color and what Rynn calls an “elevated spiciness.”

The result is a sweet and creamy cheese with bright pops of heat and subtle chocolate notes.

And with the holidays on the horizon, don’t miss the return of Mad Elf Beer Cheese, which debuted last October and quickly became a fan favorite. Also made with 100% Pennsylvania cow’s milk, Mad Elf Beer Cheese is a creamy, savory, and sweet cheese with notes of cinnamon, chocolate, coffee, and honey.

Both Grand Cacao Beer Cheese and Mad Elf Beer Cheese are available while supplies last at GIANT, MARTIN’S and GIANT Heirloom Market locations. Select beer cheeses are also available for delivery or in person at Tröegs.

For More Information:

https://troegs.com