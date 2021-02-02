Tröegs Introduces Joyous IPA to its Hop Cycle Series

HERSHEY, Penn. — Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the release of its new IPA for spring, Joyous. The beer joins the brewery’s popular Hop Cycle line-up of seasonally rotating IPAs. The muse for Joyous is a fresh and bright yeast strain called Hothead Kveik.

Its vibrant tropical profile harmonizes with a combination of aromatic Citra, Sabro and Azacca hops to evoke soft notes of tangelo, juicy papaya and subtle coconut. Joyous is the first Hop Cycle beer to emerge from Tröegs’ Scratch Lab, a new 3-barrel BrauKon nano brewhouse designed to replicate the temperature controls, pressure and geometry of the 15-bbl Scratch system and 100-bbl production brewhouse.

“With the Scratch Lab, we can break up 15-barrel brews into nano batches,” says Brewing Manager Tim Mayhew. “That allows us to test things like dry-hop combinations and yeast strains side-by-side. We used to wait weeks between batches.”

Joyous IPA is available on draft and in 12-ounce bottles and cans everywhere Tröegs beer is sold. To learn more about Joyous, including a virtual tasting of the beer, please read the full story on our blog. For media inquiries, please email Jeff Herb, Marketing Communications Coordinator, at jherb@troegs.com.

