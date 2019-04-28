Tröegs Independent Brewing Releases Field Study IPA

HERSHEY, Pa. —Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the release of Field Study, a slightly hazy IPA dry-hopped with Citra, Mosaic and El Dorado featuring notes of ripe grapefruit, mango, pear, and melon.

The path to Field Study began with our small-batch, experimental Scratch Series, the same starting point for our recent Double IPA LolliHop.

“Field Study began life as Scratch #327, when we first started tinkering with some new hopping techniques,” explains Tröegs brewmaster John Trogner. “We built on those experiments over the next few Scratch releases and landed on a grain bill featuring a backbone of local Rustic Pale Malt.” Rustic Pale is grown in Mount Joy, PA, about 15 miles from the brewery and malted by Double Eagle near Philadelphia.

With the malt bill in place, Trogner and his team focused on hop selection, fine-tuning the beer’s recipe. “After a few trials, we finally arrived at what we think is a winning combination for Field Study – Citra, Mosaic and El Dorado.”

Field Study is rolling out on draft and in 12-ounce bottles and cans to all Tröegs markets over the next two weeks. It is also featured in the upcoming Anthology Summer sampler pack set to release on May 6.