Tröegs Adds Lucky Holler Hazy IPA to its Hop Cycle Series

HERSHEY, Pa. — Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the release of its new hazy IPA for fall, Lucky Holler. The beer joins the brewery’s popular Hop Cycle line-up of seasonally rotating IPAs.

Lucky Holler is inspired by the brewery’s annual pilgrimage to the Pacific Northwest for hop selection. Brewers walk row after row of hops, inspecting the bines, crushing the flowers in their hands and rubbing them until their oils fill the air.

“We go to Yakima to select hops for the beers that everybody knows and loves,” says Tröegs brewmaster and cofounding brother John Trogner. “Beers like Perpetual IPA, Nimble Giant and Nugget Nectar. And we’re also open to discovering new hops or combinations that might inspire us, an ‘a-ha’ moment where a new recipe starts taking shape.”

To learn more about Lucky Holler, including how the haze affects its flavor, please read the full story on our blog. You can also click here for a virtual tasting of the beer.