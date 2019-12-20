Trillium Releases 4 Reimagined, Barrel-Aged British Stock Ales in Collaboration with Cloudwater, Monkish, Other Half and The Veil

BOSTON – Trillium Brewing Company has released Threads, a modern-day interpretation on a nearly extinct, yet incredibly complex, traditional British Strong Ale. Inspired by a rich history of English Brewing, Threads, and its three single-adjunct variants, are aged in a variety of barrels ranging from Bourbon and Maple Bourbon to Rye and Apple Brandy. Trillium and their friends in brewing at Cloudwater, Other Half, Monkish and The Veil, thoughtfully blended portions of each close to three-year barrel-aged ale to unravel a final beer that is incredibly thought-provoking and complex.

All four interpretations of Threads, weighing in at 15.2% ABV a piece, are available in 750ml bottles. However, each individual variant boasts its own unique and multifaceted flavor profile.

Threads: Base

In the glass, Threads presents a deep chestnut color with a fleeting beige head. The aroma is enticingly layered, offering dark fruit notes up front, with a rich sherry character playing a complementary role. Fig, raisin, dried apricot, and black cherry approach the palate in waves. A hint of sweetness paired with a full-bodied mouthfeel is tempered by a bright lactic finish rounding out each sip. ABV: 15.2% | Hops: CTZ, Centennial Chinook

Threads: Vanilla

A generous, yet deft addition of vanilla beans contributes a silky, custard-meets-marshmallow aroma that pops from the glass as soon as the beer is poured. Dried dark fruit and oaky tones follow suit, greeting the palate on top of a plush mouthfeel and moderate carbonation. Slightly warming, with a tart character reminiscent of dark cherries, Threads: Vanilla offers an intricate drinking experience.

Threads: Almond

Oak-Aging often provides an innate and recognizable nutty quality in a beer, however, this characteristic is significantly amplified in Threads: Almond. Aromas of amaretto and Montmorency cherry shift to dark chocolate covered fig as the beer warms. A kiss of acidity washes away an incredibly rich and full-bodied beer from the palate with ease, leaving one ready once again to lift their glass.

Threads: Toasted Coconut

Toasted coconut pairs remarkably well with the rich oak character inherent in Threads, providing an implicit airy quality that lifts rich dark fruit notes ranging from fig to raisin. Sourcing liquid from a wide variety of barrels contributes a layered spirituous aspect to Threads: Toasted Coconut that is built for slow sipping throughout a chilly winter evening. The release of these unique collaborations with some of the most prominent players in today’s rapidly expanding craft beer community is an ode to an often forgotten, traditional British brew that fans of a good Barleywine or a robust Old Ale are sure to enjoy throughout the holidays.

All three variants of Threads are available for purchase, with a limit of two bottles of each per person at Trillium Brewing Company’s Canton, Fort Point and Fenway locations in Boston, MA.

