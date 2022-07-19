Trillium Launches New Hybrid IPA Series, Coexistent Creatures, with Raucous Raccoon

Raucous Raccoon is the first in line of Trillium’s new hybrid India Pale Ales

CANTON, Mass. – East meets West with Coexistent Creatures, the latest beer series from Trillium, which brings together the refreshing bitterness and classic brightness of a West Coast IPA, with the juicy, fruit-forward aromatics of a New England IPA. Trillium launched Raucous Raccoon this morning, the first in a series best described as hybrid IPAs.

The new series is an ode to life on Trillium’s North Stonington, Connecticut Farm, which requires coexisting with creatures who provide essential benefits, despite the unintended nuisance they sometimes cause. Just as farmers harmoniously integrate two seemingly incompatible ideas, the Trillium production team brings together two distinctive styles for an innovative drinking experience.

“Applying lessons learned from experimental & collaborative brewing projects as well as daily life on our farm in North Stonington, the Coexistent Creatures series represents an incredibly exciting milestone for our whole team.” JC Tetreault said.

Coexistent Creatures follows in the footsteps of several other Trillium series, including its first IPA series, named after streets in Boston’s Fort Point neighborhood, which inspired the brewery’s flagship beer, Congress Street. It’s the newest series since Trillium’s last major launch, the introduction of Soak Seltzer in 2021, featuring real fruit and real color.

Raucous Raccoon IPA debuts with a medley of Motueka, Amarillo, & Centennial hops. Sunset yellow with minimal haze; an aromatic blend of bright citrus, dank resin, and floral pine is gracefully guided by clean malt presence and soft, grassy bitterness.

Raucous Raccoon is available now, with several other creatures to follow in the coming months and years.

To-go beer is available for same day pickup at Trillium’s Canton, Fenway and Fort Point locations, with shipping to MA, DC. KY, NE, NH, PA and VT available at https://trilliumbrewing.com/pages/beer-to-go. Draft pours are available at all four Trillium locations, including the Trillium Garden on the Greenway.

ABOUT TRILLIUM:

