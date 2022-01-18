Trillium Brewing Releases First Spontaneously Fermented Ale Habitat

CANTON, MA – Trillium announced the release of three blends of its first spontaneously fermented ale – Habitat. Born from the desire to reflect the distinct terroir of the region, and fueled by a passion for what many consider the first form of brewing, each bottle of Habitat began its journey nearly five years ago.

A simple, traditional grist composed of locally-grown malted barley & raw wheat from Valley Malt in Western Massachusetts and extensively aged continental variety hops serve as the foundation for native microbes to slowly churn through over the course of many years. This traditional approach to brewing and local ingredients combine to express an indelible and full New England terroir. While these few bottles of Habitat are the initial offerings from an ambitious spontaneous ale program, they represent an already five-year commitment and investment to land stewardship, agricultural sustainability, and healthy local food systems.

“As founding members of the Northeast Grainshed Alliance, we couldn’t be happier to share this incredible beer and commitment,” said Founder, JC Tetreault. “As New Englanders, we have deep reverence for lessons learned from history; a desire to glean knowledge from those who have come before, and to pass wisdom down to those that will follow. Habitat encapsulates that notion and is intended as a long-term legacy body of work that will continue for generations to come,” he expressed.

Bottles of all three blends are available at all Trillium locations via online ordering or in-person pickup. Limited volume is also available through UPS shipping throughout Massachusetts and select states. Each 500 ml bottle retails for $12. On-site bottle pours are also available at the Canton and Fort Point restaurants as well as the Fenway taproom, while supplies last.

QUICK FACTS:

Habitat: 2021 4-Year Blend 01

○ Carefully blending select components of 1, 2, 3 and 4-year old spontaneously fermented and oak-aged beers, we’ve set out to achieve something complex, nuanced, and reflective of our unique terroir.

2021 Blend One offers herbal notes of lemon verbena, dried hay, and a gentle earthiness. Each sip finishes with a clean, citrus-forward acidity.

Bottled Conditioning Since: 1/28/2021

ABV: 6.2%

Habitat: 2021 4-Year Blend 02

○ Carefully blending select components of 1, 2, 3 and 4-year old spontaneously fermented and oak-aged beers, we’ve set out to achieve something complex, nuanced, and reflective of our unique terroir.

2021 Blend Two presents a beautiful apricot-focused stone fruit character that rests upon layered rusticity, a well-structured tannic profile, and clean acidity.

Bottled Conditioning Since: 2/24/2021

ABV: 5.9%

Habitat: 2021 Port Barrel-Aged

○ Oak plays a fundamental role in the creation and sensory experience of our Habitat family. These spontaneously fermented beers are aged in a variety of vessels, ranging in both size and prior fermentation use. On occasion, we source unique barrels that create singular expressions.

This particular blend merges four select port barrels that were filled with beer from our third spontaneous brewing season. Aged for 22 months, you’ll find vibrant notes of stone fruit and preserved lemon, balanced with port-derived flavors of toffee and old, leather bound books.

Bottle Conditioning Since: 2/19/2021

ABV: 6.2%

ABOUT TRILLIUM

Founded in 2013 with the desire to create a lifestyle through craft beer, Trillium is a New England Farmhouse-inspired brewery rooted in community and shared experiences. Our core values drive our approach: a desire to push the boundaries of experimentation with innovation and education, and a focus on hospitality in warm and welcoming spaces with a wide range of styles for a diverse audience. Trillium operates a production brewery and taproom in Canton, a greenhouse-inspired brewery and taproom in Fenway, a beer garden and brewery on the Rose Kennedy Greenway, and a brewery, taproom, and restaurant in Boston’s historic Fort Point neighborhood.