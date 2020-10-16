Triceratops Brewing’s Mrs. Voorhees Imperial Peanut Butter Milk Stout Makes Its Return

TUMWATER, Wash. — Triceratops Brewing, an award-winning brewery inWashington’s south sound region, is pleased to announce the return of Mrs. Voorhees, its Imperial Peanut Butter Milk Stout. Named after the murderous mother in the iconic “Friday the13th” film series, Mrs. Voorhees has been part of the brewery’s seasonal lineup for several years now, gradually winning over beer drinkers who take pleasure in a little dread and terror.

“‘Friday the 13th’ is a Halloween classic,” says co-owner and head brewer Rob Horn. “As a kid I used to camp at the campground where it was filmed. So when I thought about brewing a beer for the month of October, I knew I had to work in a reference to the movie series, and I knew I had to go for that quintessential candy flavor combo, salty peanut butter and sweet milk chocolate.”

Brewed with Pilsner malt from Skagit Valley Malting in Burlington, Mrs. Voorhees (8.1% ABV)arrives in time for the fall season and the single spookiest night of the year. But it’s the delicious combination of peanut butter and salted caramel that makes this Imperial Milk Stout such a treat. Meanwhile, selected specialty malts like oats, chocolate malt, and roasted barley give it depth and a rich, full body to balance the sweetness.

Quantities are limited, but Mrs. Voorhees will be available at select retailers throughout western Washington on draft and in four-packs of 16-ounce cans. Consumers can also purchase this beer to-go in four-packs, 32-ounce Crowlers, and 64-ounce growlers at the Triceratops tasting room in Tumwater. Mrs. Voorhees T-shirts will be available at the brewery while supplies last.

About Triceratops Brewing Company

Founded by Rob and Kelly Horn in 2014, Triceratops Brewing Company evolved from a tiny one barrel garage system to a 10 barrel brewhouse and tasting room in the Tumwater WarehouseDistrict near the Olympia Regional Airport. The company’s range of offerings include Banjo DogBrown Ale, Collin James Irish Red Ale, ONE Pilsner, the award-winning Pennsyltucky Lager,Strawberry Golden Ale, and the popular Liquid Swords series of IPAs. Triceratops currently self distributes to King, Kitsap, Lewis, Pierce, Snohomish, and Thurston counties. Its tasting room is now open five days a week. For more information, visit https://www.triceratopsbrewing.com/