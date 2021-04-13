Toppling Goliath Announces Rick Laxague as National Sales Director

Decorah, IA — Toppling Goliath Brewing Co announces the appointment of National Sales Director, Rick Laxague. A Missouri native with roots all over country, Rick comes to Toppling Goliath with 20+ years of experience with hands-on business sales and strategic execution of distribution and chain account leadership for industry-leading enterprises.

The brewery was recently featured in the annual Brewers Association “The top 50 producing craft brewing companies in the U.S.” and with the addition of two new distribution territories, Arizona and Texas, now more than ever, Rick’s remarkable sales career will prove beneficial to the growing demands for Toppling Goliath distribution.

Rick has served in a variety of positions across sales and marketing including, but not limited to, Crescent Crown Distributing, Green Flash Brewing Co. and Paul Mueller Co. He’ll be joining Toppling Goliath from his previous role serving as a partner at Craft Beverage Consultants specializing in the adult beverage industry. From building brands into top 50 craft breweries (Green Flash Brewing Co.) to managing sales teams, Rick joins Toppling Goliath ready to lead the sales team through this critical growth period.

Rick’s passion for identifying growth opportunities and formulating strategic expansion plans was one of the many reasons Wymer considered Laxague a promising candidate for this position. “We could not be more excited to welcome Rick to Toppling Goliath,” said Wymer. “We look forward to Rick applying his knowledge, experience and expertise to assist our sales team.”

In addition to the strategic implementation of sales plans, Rick’s prior leadership positions provide him the necessary skills to effectively direct the sales team. His direction is simple and clear, “I want our sales team to be the one distributors call the best craft supplier in their book. We will be out in the trade inspecting what is expected of the Toppling Goliath brand. We want our retail partners contacting us as a preferred supplier-partner.”

As Laxague transitions to assuming his new role, please join Toppling Goliath Brewing Co. in welcoming him to the company!

“I have watched the growth of Toppling Goliath and knew this brand had momentum. After speaking with (General Manager) Curt Wymer and (Founder) Clark Lewey, I knew I had to join the team. The beer industry to me is a lifestyle and mindset…You will succeed and you will lose, but how you continue, what you learned and then implement is key.” ~ Rick Laxague, National Sales Director of Toppling Goliath Brewing Co