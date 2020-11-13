‘Tis the Season for Jolly Pumpkin’s Noel

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

Dexter, Mich. — ‘Tis the season for holiday beers. Like everyone else, Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales is hoping for this holiday season to be…well, a little more jolly. In doing their part, they have released their favorite seasonal special ale in cans. The beautiful mahogany hue of Noel is just a peek into the deep, malty, complex wild ale that lies within this holiday 4-pack.

While Noel remains the same Jolly Pumpkin classic recipe, the name has evolved with the brewery’s packaging move to cans. Formerly known as Noel de Calabaza, the seasonal special ale has been freshly renamed Noel. However the beer remains recognizable as its label still features the beloved snow-covered, Santa hat adorned, jolly jack-o’-lantern.

Inside the newly designed cans you’ll find Jolly Pumpkin’s festive funk, complimented by notes of candied pecans, truffles, sugar plums, and spiced fruitcake. A true holiday flavor mashup. Weighing in at a warming 9% ABV, Noel is perfect for all this winter’s festivities.

Along with the release of Noel the brewery extends this seasonal sentiment, “From our family to yours, please enjoy this extra special holiday ale. Join us in celebrating the season with wishes of peace and joy for all.”

Noel is available at all Jolly Pumpkin locations throughout the state of Michigan and wherever your favorite funky beers are sold.

About Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales

Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales is part of Northern United Brewing Company. Founded in 2004 Jolly Pumpkin operates its production facility in Dexter, MI and distributes its beers throughout Michigan, nationwide, and limited releases globally. Jolly Pumpkin also has brewpubs and tap houses in Ann Arbor, Dearborn, Detroit, Dexter, East Lansing, Grand Rapids, Royal Oak, Traverse City and coming soon to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport.

Northern United Brewing Company 2319 Bishop Circle E, Dexter MI 48130

www.jollypumpkin.com

www.facebook.com/jollypumpkin

www.instagram.com/jollypumpkin

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Virtual ● Dec. 14+15, 2020

Register Now
BevNET Live Winter 2020
BevNET Live Winter 2020

Virtual ● Dec. 7-9, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast
11/19 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Data Club
11/19 - Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Semi-Finals
12/08 - Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Semi-Finals
Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Finals
12/10 - Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Finals
Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 1
12/14 - Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 1
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.