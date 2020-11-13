‘Tis the Season for Jolly Pumpkin’s Noel

Dexter, Mich. — ‘Tis the season for holiday beers. Like everyone else, Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales is hoping for this holiday season to be…well, a little more jolly. In doing their part, they have released their favorite seasonal special ale in cans. The beautiful mahogany hue of Noel is just a peek into the deep, malty, complex wild ale that lies within this holiday 4-pack.

While Noel remains the same Jolly Pumpkin classic recipe, the name has evolved with the brewery’s packaging move to cans. Formerly known as Noel de Calabaza, the seasonal special ale has been freshly renamed Noel. However the beer remains recognizable as its label still features the beloved snow-covered, Santa hat adorned, jolly jack-o’-lantern.

Inside the newly designed cans you’ll find Jolly Pumpkin’s festive funk, complimented by notes of candied pecans, truffles, sugar plums, and spiced fruitcake. A true holiday flavor mashup. Weighing in at a warming 9% ABV, Noel is perfect for all this winter’s festivities.

Along with the release of Noel the brewery extends this seasonal sentiment, “From our family to yours, please enjoy this extra special holiday ale. Join us in celebrating the season with wishes of peace and joy for all.”

Noel is available at all Jolly Pumpkin locations throughout the state of Michigan and wherever your favorite funky beers are sold.

About Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales

Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales is part of Northern United Brewing Company. Founded in 2004 Jolly Pumpkin operates its production facility in Dexter, MI and distributes its beers throughout Michigan, nationwide, and limited releases globally. Jolly Pumpkin also has brewpubs and tap houses in Ann Arbor, Dearborn, Detroit, Dexter, East Lansing, Grand Rapids, Royal Oak, Traverse City and coming soon to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport.

Northern United Brewing Company 2319 Bishop Circle E, Dexter MI 48130

www.jollypumpkin.com

www.facebook.com/jollypumpkin

www.instagram.com/jollypumpkin