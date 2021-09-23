Tío Rodrigo Launches New Margarita Seltzers in Three Flavors

SAN LUIS OBISPO, California – Tío Rodrigo, makers of premium canned micheladas, introduces its new line of Margarita Seltzers in time for fall Dia de Los Muertos celebrations or, as Tío calls it, “Dia de Los Margos.” Available in three refreshing tropical flavors—Piña (Pineapple Ginger), Mangonada (Mango Chamoy), and Sandía (Watermelon Mint) — Tío Rodrigo Margarita Seltzer reimagines America’s most popular cocktail.

Tío Rodrigo Margarita Seltzer is a refreshing, easy-drinking margarita-inspired seltzer crafted with blue agave, lime juice, and salt. All natural, gluten free and just 140 calories per 12oz serving, these sparkling cocktails pack a punch at 7% ABV, stronger than most seltzers on the market.

Co-founder Rodney Cegelski says they chose a different tact in the crowded seltzer market. “We wanted to craft something bold and flavorful like a cocktail, but sessionable enough to fill your ice chest with,” Cegelski says. “One sip, and you’ll be transported to Baja and beyond.”

Tío Rodrigo Margarita Seltzer is available at retailers throughout California beginning in October in 12oz cans as part of the 12-pack Margarita Fiesta variety pack and in 19.2oz individual cans in Mangonada and Piña later in the month. Tío Rodrigo will be hosting a launch event at The Carissa on October 21 in San Luis Obispo, California as well as mobile pop-up tastings with music, tacos and swag at key outlets in central and southern California throughout the fall.

The new seltzers join a lineup which also includes Tío Rodrigo Micheladas, a refreshing mix of real tomato juice, crisp lime and natural spices with classic craft beer from the Central Coast’s SLO Brew. Available in three varieties, Original, Mango, and Blood Orange, the fiery drinks can be enjoyed straight up or creatively garnished with a chamoy-chili rim and fresh fruit.

ABOUT TIO RODRIGO

Tío Rodrigo brings the bold and authentic flavors of Mexico to a new generation of craft drinkers. The flagship micheladas pair a refreshing mix of real tomato juice, crisp lime and natural spices with classic craft beer from the long-standing Central Coast brewery, SLO Brew. Find the top rated canned micheladas, margarita seltzers, and cervezas in stores throughout California, Arizona, and Texas.

For More Information:
https://tiorodrigo.com/

