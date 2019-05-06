Tieton Cider Works, Dry Fly Distilling Collaborate on Bourbon Barrel Peach Cider

YAKIMA, Wash. — Tieton Cider Works announced they are teaming up with Dry Fly Distilling to give their summer limited release a new twist. This year, their popular Bourbon Barrel Peach cider has been aging in previously used Dry Fly bourbon barrels. Aging in bourbon barrels give the cider deep, rich notes of vanilla and spice. The two companies value creating locally sourced products and are proud to share this new collaboration cider that is a true reflection of what the Northwest has to offer.

Dry Fly embraces the farm to bottle approach for all of their products. Grain is sourced from family farms located within 30 miles of the distillery in Spokane, Washington. Tieton Cider Works also utilizes local ingredients including apples from their own orchards in Tieton, Washington to create their handmade craft ciders.

Bourbon Barrel Peach cider will be available on draft in select locations starting May 1 and in retailers later in May. For the first time, this product will be in cans. Cider club members will receive Bourbon Barrel Peach bottles in their quarterly shipment.

About Tieton Cider Works

Tieton Cider Works is a farm-based craft cider company in Yakima, Washington. Founded in 2008, Tieton Cider Works has focused on producing authentic, handmade ciders sourced from local ingredients. To learn more about their cider club and where can purchase their cider visit their website: www.tietonciderworks.com.

About Dry Fly Distilling

Dry Fly launched in 2007 and continues to grow. All Dry Fly products, from the award-winning whiskies, vodka and gin can be found throughout the U.S. as well as internationally. For more information on our products and the distillery please visit www.dryflydistilling.com.