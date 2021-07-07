Threshers and Seepeoples to Release Shangri La La Kölsch

Threshers Brewing Company, in collaboration with the Maine based touring indie band SeepeopleS, are thrilled to announce the release date for Shangri La La (the beer), a german style kölsch.

On August 14, both the band and club will be celebrating the release of the light summery brew, named after one of SeepeopleS most popular songs, with a special concert featuring members of SeepeopleS, Sparxsea, David Yearwood (Forét Endormie), and Sea Level (Dan Capaldi).

The concert and release party will take place on-site at Threshers Brewery on August 14, 2021 (2B Main St N Building 3B, Searsmont, ME 04973) from 7pm-10pm. Attendees are also welcome to camp on-site as well. The all-ages event is $10 admission, minors must be accompanied by an adult.

Shangri La La (the beer) will also be available via mail order (short run), and all info on how to order the beer out of state will be included with the purchase link.

ABOUT THRESHERS BREW CO

This repurposed industrial style brewery, retrofitted inside an old lumber yard in Searsmont Maine, has created an off the beaten path destination and delivers some of the best beer in New England. What sets Threshers Brewing Co. apart from other breweries, is not only the friendly locals you’ll meet from all walks of life, which capture the true spirit of mid-coast Maine community, but also the equipment acquired and engineered by the owners themselves, re-purposing and reusing various materials from dairy farms, potters, and other unique sources around the state. Ingenuity, creativity and community are the cornerstones of the type of environment that inspired the Threshers dream. Approaching their third year in business, Threshers Brewing Co. expanded their quaint small town brewery to include serving 16oz. cans. Into the third year distribution is going strong, stocked on store shelves, and the taps of restaurants and bars all over the state of Maine. You can also find your favorite Threshers beer in 16 Hannaford locations across the state. Threshers Brewing Co. is more than just another brewery, it’s a family. We hope you stop in to one of our locations and try the beer and stay for the fun! Threshers will definitely be your favorite beer with your favorite people!

ABOUT SEEPEOPLES

The anti-genre indie pranksters SeepeopleS have been a band for 21 years. The band, which is the brainchild of bandleader/songwriter/producer Will Bradford, has released 5 full length albums and 2 EPs on their own imprint, RascalZRecordZ. It would be an accurate statement to say that there isn’t a single band on the planet that covers as much ground musically, or traverses through as many musical universes as SeepeopleS does. Musicians have long since taken notice and members of Morphine, Spearhead, Dave Matthews Band (Tim Reynolds), and even members of Parliament/Funkadelic are featured on previous albums. All seven records were co-produced by Will Holland (Pixies, New Pornographers, Dead Can Dance) The band has toured ceaselessly, playing over 1500 shows in 46 states during their long career. Most importantly, SeepeopleS features songwriting that is the definition of timelessness and lyrically have been busy writing the most important musical anthems of our generation. It may be long after our lifetimes before this band gets their due, but they certainly will. Nothing this good can remain hidden forever.

As far as “hype” goes, the band was recently nominated for “Best Live Act” for the 2016 New England Music Awards. Other nominations include “Best New Artist” (Relix Magazine Awards 2007).The band has shared the stage and toured with such acts as Death Cab for Cutie, Franz Ferdinand, Cracker, De La Soul, The Pharcyde, Ben Harper, Kula Shaker, Presidents of the United States and have even had Jon Fishman (Phish) join the band for a SeepeopleS set during a Bernie Sanders rally. They have been featured in Paste Magazine, Datyrotter, Pop Matters, Magnet, Exclaim, High Times, Relix. DRUM Magazine, Blue Walrus and now Daytrotter, to name a short few. Their music has been used on Judging Amy (TNT), The Gates (ABC), and in feature films such as ‘Canvasman,’ and ‘Wheels Over Paradise,’ as well as on the Discovery Channel and NASCAR broadcasts. They provided most of the music for the Headcount (voting registration) documentary ‘Call To Action’ and have played CMJ, SXSW, as well as at major music festivals’ Wakarusa and Allgood Music Festival.

Recently the band released their newest EP, ‘HATE’ in 2017 as well as a video animated by Pete List (Celebrity Death Match/MTV, Marilyn Manson). The band has been on tour for the past couple years in support of their triple series of EP releases, ‘LOVE,’ ‘HATE,’ and ‘LIVE,’ which is scheduled for release this Christmas. All three EPs will be released digitally with some bonus tracks as ‘SeepeopleS LOVE HATE LIVE’ at that time as well. The band is also currently back in the studio finishing their eighth studio release already entitled Field Guide For Survival In This Dying World, and recently released the first two singles during the covid pandemic lockdown. The album is slated for a fall 2022 release, and features members of Morphine, Tim Reynolds (Dave Matthews Band), John Brown’s Body and Nikki Glaspie (Beyoncé, Nth Power Maceo Parker) to name a short few.

For More Information:

https://www.threshersbrewingco.com