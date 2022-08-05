Threes Brewing Releases Oak Aged Biere de Miele with Buckwheat Honey

Threes Brewing Releases Incredulous Laughter

Brooklyn, N.Y. –– Threes Brewing has just released Incredulous Laughter, an oak-aged Biere de Miele brewed with buckwheat honey. This is the first bottling of this beer, formerly a draft-only offering at their flagship Brooklyn bar.

Fifty pounds of buckwheat honey in total were added to the beer at three different stages in the brewing process: into the boil, into the tank at the start of fermentation, and into the bottles to jumpstart bottle conditioning. The result is a light, dry, moderately tart beer absent of overpowering sweetness, contrary to what you might expect from the robust, earthy and malty flavor inherent to this variety of honey. After aging for eight months in seasoned red wine barrels, layers of complexity and flavors emerge, with refined notes of candied flowers and a hint of Sweet Tarts candy.

Biere de Miele, translates from French directly to “Honey Beer”. This is Threes’ first release of this style. Lead Brewer Ben Petersen says “The locally-sourced honey is completely transformed by the yeast, Brett, and other bacterias in the brew, making Incredulous Laughter a beer whose sum is truly greater than its parts.”

For more information: https://shop.threesbrewing.com/