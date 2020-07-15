Thorn Brewing Releases Canned Michelada into Wide Distribution

SAN DIEGO — Do you love a little spice in your life and beer? Thorn Brewing Co. did it again and created the perfect summer beverage! After being the first San Diego brewery to create and can a Baja-style lager, they now have released San Diego’s first canned, craft michelada.

Using Thorn’s Barrio Baja-style lager as its base, this incredibly refreshing michelada is the perfect “anytime” beer. At 4% ABV, people can enjoy a few, whether they are relaxing by the pool, brunching, or out golfing with friends.

Ingredients:

Barrio Lager

Tomato juice

Hot sauce

Clam juice

Ponzu

Lime Juice

Cumin

Worchestershire sauce

Black Pepper

When Thorn decided to create a michelada, they wanted to make sure it was thoughtfully made with the best ingredients. Co-founder and Director of QC/QA, Eric O’Connor, elaborates. “When we set out to make a michelada, we found that many of the michelada mixers and other common ingredients such as Clamato contained things like MSG, high-fructose corn syrup, food coloring, and other artificial additives. Instead, we use tomato juice with no sugar added, real clam juice (Clamato uses powder), real lime juice, no food coloring, Ponzu instead of Maggi seasoning to avoid the MSG, and a top-shelf Worcestershire sauce which contains no high-fructose corn syrup. We are passionate about our products and wanted to put out the best craft michelada possible.”

Thorn co-founder Dennis O’Connor’s response was short and sweet. “I didn’t think Barrio Lager could get any better. I was wrong. You’ll never have to carry Worchestershire sauce in your back pocket again!”

Thorn Michelada will be available this week in stores throughout Southern California, at Thorn tasting rooms, and through Thorn beer delivery.

About Thorn Brewing Co.

Thorn Brewing Co. started out in 2012 in North Park as Thorn Street Brewery where they became known as San Diego’s ultimate neighborhood brewery. Their Barrio Logan location opened in 2017 and produces their beer on a 30-barrel system, houses their canning line as well as a tasting room and events space. Thorn Mission Hills just opened up this past summer and is already becoming a local hangout featuring 12 rotating taps, beer-to-go, and skeeball. For more information about Thorn Brewing visit thorn.beer.

For More Information

thorn.beer/