Thirsty Monk Opens Asheville’s First Hard Seltzer Bar, Holy Water Hard Seltzer Brewpub

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina – Asheville’s storied craft beverage scene is about to get the addition of a downtown hard seltzer bar. Holy Water Hard Seltzer Brewpub will occupy the Patton Ave. ground level of the Thirsty Monk pub in downtown Asheville beginning Thursday, December 8, with plans to serve award-winning, cocktail-inspired Holy Water hard seltzers.

The landmark three-story Patton Avenue building has seen many chapters in the Thirsty Monk story, mainly a Belgian beer bar-turned-brewery with a cocktail bar upstairs and The Delirium Pink Elephant Bar in the basement featuring rare selections from the world-famous Delirium Brewery. Now this heavily trafficked downtown Asheville institution will wrap in Thirsty Monk’s latest evolution into hard seltzers.

“There is no other drink quite like our Holy Water Hard Seltzers. We literally have created our own style class- a Belgian style Hard Seltzer. We carefully hand craft every flavor recipe to add depth and balance of profile, and our base hard seltzer is brewed with our proprietary house Belgian-style yeast,” says Thirsty Monk CEO Barry Bialik. “We’ve really leaned on our Top of The Monk Craft Cocktail Bar history and our creative bartenders to curate well-rounded craft cocktail-inspired seltzers. With unique flavor combinations and higher ABV than your average seltzer, Holy Waters drink like draft cocktails.”

Holy Water’s Hard Seltzer line recently took home four medals from the 2022 U.S. Open Hard Seltzer Championship. Award-winning flavors include Pomegranate, Hibiscus & Ginger (Silver Medal), Margarita (Silver Medal), and Pina Colada (Gold Medal). And Holy Water Smoked Grapefruit Paloma was additionally awarded a Gold Medal for ‘Judges’ Award’. “When the judges tasted this seltzer, they were truly amazed. The grapefruit flavor was very subtle and the Serrano peppers complemented this seltzer to make it like no other seltzer,” Bialik adds. “They asked if they could give this a special award since it did not fit any category. We were honored!”

Thirsty Monk started designing the Holy Water line up in 2019 and rebranded its Gerber Village location as the Holy Water Brew Pub in 2021. Now with the support of contract brewing from Green Man Brewing and at least 10 dedicated seltzers in the renovated downtown location, Holy Water is poised to expand both its flavors and reach across North Carolina and beyond. A Holy Water hard seltzer 12-pack is in the works with planned distribution.

Hard seltzer seekers can visit the new Holy Water Hard Seltzer Brewpub in downtown Asheville on December 8. The first 50 customers will receive complimentary Holy Water glassware.

Founded in 2008, Thirsty Monk Brewery currently operates a family of establishments— Thirsty Monk Downtown featuring Holy Water Hard Seltzer Brewpub, The Delirium Pink Elephant Bar, and Top of the Monk Craft Cocktail Bar; Thirsty Monk Biltmore Park– featuring Thirsty Monk Brewery’s Belgian style beers, Holy Water Hard Seltzers, offerings from Green Man Brewery, and a full pub food menu.

https://radcraftbeer.com/news/thirsty-monk-holy-water-seltzer-brewpub-2022