Thimble Island Announces 2020 Spring & Summer Series

BRANFORD, Conn. – Thimble Island Brewing Company is proud to announce that their Island Hopper and Sour Siren Series are returning for Spring and Summer of 2020.

“We’re excited to relaunch these series again this year. We love experimenting with new hops, grains and flavors to bring consumers a beer they can enjoy on a regular basis or try out of curiosity. We’re also trying something a little different with our Sour Siren Series this year,” Brianna Correia, Marketing, Events & Social Media Manager.

Thimble Island Brewing Company’s Island Hopper Series explores a new island every month, both local and global. They explore and expand our horizons to experiment with different ingredients to produce a wide variety of IPA’s. On the other hand, their Sour Siren Series consists of several different fruited sours with a range of fruit flavors. They’re using real, fresh fruit to give consumers the natural taste their tastebuds desire and favor.

Thimble Island Brewery started in 2010. We currently offer 9 staple products in draft, bottles and cans, as well as numerous seasonal and specialty products. Our products can be found throughout the state of Connecticut and in our taproom at 16 Business Park Drive in Branford, CT.

For More Information: thimbleislandbrewery.com