The Pink Boots Society Partners with Scientific Societies

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Pink Boots Society, a volunteer organization dedicated to providing education and opportunities for women in the brewing industry, has announced it has signed with Scientific Societies, a cooperative association management company.

This partnership will allow the Pink Boots Society to take advantage of Scientific Societies’ administrative resources, including financial, meeting and course management, member support, website, and marketing tools. Joining with Scientific Societies will allow Pink Boots to explore new opportunities and expand initiatives in new directions in pursuit of their mission.

Laura Ulrich, president of Pink Boots, commented, “With our always-evolving beer industry, and with SciSoc working behind the scenes for other notable associations, we recognized they already know how to keep up! Pink Boots Society thrives because of the hard work of our wonderful volunteers. SciSoc’s broad stable of management skills and support tools will now benefit our members along with our volunteers’ passion and knowledge. This was an opportunity we just could not pass up!”

“We’re excited to support Pink Boots going forward!” said Scientific Societies Executive Vice President Amy Hope. “The Pink Boots Society is a vibrant part of brewing culture with an important mission: to support and educate women in the brewing industry. We look forward to helping the society achieve their goals in new and exciting ways!”

The three-year contract between the two organizations began this January.

The Pink Boots Society is comprised of the female movers and shakers in the beer industry. They get the beer brewed and fermented with the highest possible quality. Included in membership are women who own breweries, package the beer, design beers, serve beers, write about beer, and cover just about any aspect of beer. Most importantly, they teach each other what they know through their own seminar programs, and they help each other advance their beer careers by raising money for educational scholarships.

Scientific Societies is a full-service, nonprofit management cooperative specializing in science-based, professional societies who desire to collaborate and learn from one another. With an understanding of the science in which their members work, they are focused on being a think-tank for strategies, enabling efficiencies, and advancing growth in membership, publications, and continuing education.