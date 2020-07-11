The Party Can Triple Spice Margarita Launches as the First-Ever Large-Format, Ready-To-Drink Craft Cocktail

As we reach our virtual happy hour-limit, people are looking for safe ways to enjoy the summer weather and socialize with friends and family outdoors. Launching just in time for National Tequila Day (7/24) is the Party Can, which makes the nation’s most popular cocktail easy to transport and safe to share. The resealable can helps to limit contact between bartender and sipper making it easy to have a spirited indulgence with friends sheltering-in-place together or hosting a socially distant picnic in the park.

Made with 100% blue weber agave tequila, premium orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, and a triple spice mix of real ginger, cinnamon and chili pepper, the Party Can removes the hassle of traveling to multiple stores to purchase all the ingredients for your margarita. Additionally, those who are worn out from at-home bartending over the last few months will love that the Party Can involves absolutely no prep time: simply chill, shake and serve.

The Party Can triple spice margarita (12.5% ABV) is available for purchase online across the U.S. for $29.99. If interested, I’d also be happy to send you a sample.

https://drinkpartycan.com/

