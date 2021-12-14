The Original 40 Brewing Company and TapRoom Beer Company Release Collaborative Brew

SAN DIEGO, California – The Original 40 Brewing Company is wrapping up the year with a limited-release collaboration with the head brewer at fellow North Park brewery, TapRoom Beer Company. Head brewers, Cosimo Sorrentino and Bill Batten have joined forces once more to brew Ashes from the Grave, a Smoked Brown Ale brimming with smoky and savory aromas.

“Over the past eight years, Bill Batten and I have brewed this beer at four different breweries. This will be the first time it is being released in cans,” says Cosimo Sorrentino, Original 40’s head brewer. “This Original 40 version references the classic recipe that won Gold at the 2016 World Beer Cup!”

Ashes from the Grave boasts a blend of invigorating aromas of dark chocolate, coffee and sweet smoke from cherrywood. The medium body brew is topped with a rich brown head sure to ignite taste buds. With initial notes of roast followed by toasted rye bread and cocoa, this beer’s smoked profile balances its overall campfire flavor with beechwood and cherrywood notes, making it a true beer drinker’s beer.

Ashes from the Grave will be available while supplies last beginning December 10, in 16-oz. cans and on draft at The Original 40.

ABV: 6.66%

About The Original 40 Brewing Company

The Original 40, named after the 40-acres of land purchased in 1893 by James Monroe Hartley that is now North Park, has a unique vintage design with a fresh, modern touch. They feature delicious and thirst-quenching beers that consistently push the limitations of hand-crafted brews. Aside, the restaurant consists of elevated snacks, shareables, salads, and entrees. Upon walking in you will feel the light, fresh and comfortable atmosphere that makes this brewery easily home to North Park locals. The restaurant’s distinct look and feel was created in collaboration with Tijuana-based firm Duhagon Design.

About TapRoom Beer Company

SD TapRoom was founded in the early years of the San Diego Craft Beer Revolution by brothers Kevin and Kyle Conover. As avid homebrewers and participants in the emerging craft beer scene, they came up with an idea of creating one of San Diego’s first local craft beer focused establishments. After founding one of San Diego’s longest standing craft beer bars, Kevin and Kyle Conover joined forces with renowned veteran brewer Bill Batten (previously with Mikkeller and AleSmith) to create a world class, neighborhood brewery & restaurant in the heart of North Park.

For More Information:

https://original40brewing.com/