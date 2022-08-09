The O’Fallon Brewery Pumpkin Variety Pack Returns with New Flavors

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Montana – It’s that time of year again! O’Fallon Brewery, one of the largest and first craft breweries to brew Pumpkin beer in the St. Louis area, announces the return of their iconic Pumpkin Ale, Vanilla Pumpkin Ale, and 3 NEW added flavors to their Pumpkin Variety Pack: Pumpkin Cheesecake, Pumpkin Chai Tea and Pumpkin Oktoberfest. The Variety 12pk, Pumpkin Ale 6pk and Pumpkin Vanilla 6pk are now available at select retail locations and restaurants, and at O’Bar in Maryland Heights.

“Our Pumpkin Ale is one of our most highly anticipated seasonal beers,” said Jim Gorczyca, O’Fallon Brewery President. “It’s been over 15 years since we first brewed it and I get just as excited every year to taste the first batch.”

During the brewing process, 274 pounds of real pumpkin are added to the three-barley mash. Then, the finished beer is seasoned with cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves.

“Pumpkin season at O’Fallon Brewery is a labor of love.” said Devon Verhoff, O’Fallon Brewery Director of Brewery Operations. “All of our hard work crafting pumpkin beer with real pumpkin and fresh spices is rewarded come fall when people can finally get their hands on our fresh offerings. We thought outside the box this year and got creative with our new releases, and they have become our fast favorites. Pick up a sampler pack today and join us in the pumpkin patch before it’s all gone.”

Pumpkin lovers can also try O’Fallon’s lineup of fall brews at their 5th annual Pumpkin Fest October 1st. This year, the event will showcase local craft vendors and a wide variety of unique pumpkin and fall beers from breweries across the state, including 6 unique flavors from O’Fallon plus an exclusive flavor just for ticket holders. Tickets are available now and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/5th-annual-pumpkin-fest-tickets-379938896467.

O’Fallon’s Pumpkin Pack varietal includes three of each of the following beers:

Original Pumpkin Ale: Don’t be fooled by mere pumpkin flavor… This is the real McCoy! We use soooo much real pumpkin in our mash that it adds hours to the lauter. But the result is incredible. We season our beer with fresh cinnamon, nutmeg and clove to give this wonderful seasonal beer its uncanny “Pumpkin Pie in a Bottle” taste. This beer continues to be our most popular seasonal offering, so we know it won’t last long.

ABV. 5.6 11 IBUs.

NEW Pumpkin Cheesecake: We started with a Cream Ale base beer to create this dessert favorite. Sweet and Tangy notes of cream cheese combined with hints of graham cracker crust finished with the traditional pumpkin pie spice of cinnamon, clove and nutmeg. Have your cake and drink it too! ABV:5.3% IBU: 7

NEW Pumpkin Chai Tea: A creamy brown Porter using Lactose sugar to add a creamy latte character to the chocolate malt flavor notes help build the base of this beer. Brewed with real Pumpkin and traditional spices of chai: cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, and clove. This rich and aromatic creation is the perfect fall sipper.

ABV:5.0 IBU:15

NEW Pumpkin Oktoberfest: Two fall favorite beers combined. We designed a traditional German style Octoberfest lager and added toasted Pumpkin seeds to the mash to accentuate the rich nutty malt character of the stye. No other pumpkin or spice was added leaving just the natural characteristics of this style of beer.

ABV:5.8 IBU:18

About O’Fallon Brewery

The O’Fallon Brewery is a regional craft brewery located in St. Louis County. Our motto “We Love Beer” drives our passion and commitment. Since 2000 we’ve brewed a wide variety of seasonal, specialty and non-alcoholic beers which deliver the perfect balance of flavor and refreshment. We are committed to using the highest quality natural ingredients and work hard at brewing a variety of specialty beers for every occasion. Stop by the O’Bar and brewery today at – 45 Progress Parkway, Maryland Heights, MO 63043-3701.

For More Information:

https://ofallonbrewery.com/