The O’Fallon Brewery Cookie Tin Returns with New Flavors

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MISSOURI – It’s cookie season! Back by popular demand, the Cookie Tin Variety Pack is now available just in time for the holiday season. This year’s Cookie Tin includes 2 new flavors, Chocolate Cream Cookie Stout and Vanilla Wafer Cream Ale, and fan favorites from last year’s variety pack, Creamy Peanut Butter Ale and Dad’s Original Oatmeal Cookie Stout.

The Cookie Tin is a holiday favorite and we’re excited to be incorporating two new flavors into the pack this year,” says President of O’Fallon Brewery Jim Gorczyca. “At O’Fallon Brewery we always set out to be innovative with our products and connect with the customers. We hope these beers add to the taste of their holiday season.”

The Cookie Tin is a holiday themed assortment of cookie beers great for holiday get-togethers or a fun present for dad this Christmas. Find your Cookie Tin now at select grocery, liquor, and retail locations in a 12pk of 12oz bottles, or you can purchase Dad’s Original Oatmeal Stout separately in a 6pk of 12oz bottles. You can also purchase or try all 4 beers directly at O’Fallon Brewery – 45 Progress Pkwy, Maryland Heights, MO 63043.

The Cookie Tin Variety Pack includes:

Dad’s Oatmeal Cookie Stout

Dad’s Scotch Oatmeal cookies have been a St. Louis tradition since 1927. The key ingredients in Dad’s Scotch Oatmeal Cookies were incorporated into our O’Fallon Oatmeal Cream Stout. The sweet Oatmeal Stout is velvety smooth with a creamy mouthfeel. Hints of chocolate, cinnamon, caramel, oats, raisin and vanilla are combined to create this liquid cookie.

Creamy Peanut Butter Ale

The base for this cookie inspired beer is a sweet malt forward golden ale. Generous amounts of Munich style malts help to create the nutty backbone while the sweeter caramel malts add depth and color to this dessert cookie beer. We added a non-allergenic natural peanut butter top-note to highlight this classic cookie style dessert beer.

Chocolate Cream Cookie Stout

This sweet stout is layered with dark chocolate cookie flavors using a variety of smooth chocolate malts in the grain bill. Lactose sugar enhances the sweet creamy body and mouthfeel that is mimicking the stuffed center of this classic cookie. Dark chocolate notes from the cookie balances the sweet character of the cream filling.

Vanilla Wafer

This medium bodied ale starts with a variety of lighter colored malts and adjuncts including pale malt and corn, which add cookie like flavor and sweetness to the beer. Just before finishing we add cold pressed Madagascar Vanilla that ties in all of the attributes of this classic cookie.

About O’Fallon Brewery

The O’Fallon Brewery is a regional craft brewery located in St. Louis County. Our motto “We Love Beer” drives our passion and commitment. Since 2000 we’ve brewed a wide variety of seasonal, specialty and non-alcoholic beers which deliver the perfect balance of flavor and refreshment. We are committed to using the highest quality natural ingredients and work hard at brewing a variety of specialty beers for every occasion. Stop by the O’Bar and brewery todayat – 45 Progress Parkway, Maryland Heights, MO 63043-3701.

For More Information:

http://ofallonbrewery.com/