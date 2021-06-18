The Long Drink Launches in the Midwest

NEW YORK, New York – The Long Drink, the brand built on the heritage of the legendary Finnish alcohol category of long drinks, best described as citrus soda with real liquor, has finally arrived in the Midwest. Currently available in most bars, restaurants and liquor agencies across Illinois and Ohio, the brand has plans to bring The Long Drink to Midwest consumers, wherever they’re imbibing. Award-winning, refreshing, citrus soda with a premium liquor kick is canned at 5.5% Alc./Vol. and is available in four varieties at an SRP of $11.99 per six-pack: Traditional, Zero, Cranberry and Strong. With celebrities such as actor Miles Teller, DJ Kygo, and golfer Rickie Fowler behind the brand, consumers have the unique opportunity to be the first in their circles of influence to introduce The Long Drink to friends craving a new kind of adult beverage.

The prominence of prepared cocktails, trading-up trends and the ever-rising popularity of spirits have all contributed to a year of steady growth within the alcohol industry. Spirits sales increased significantly year-over-year in March and demonstrated Ohioans are choosing high-quality spirits over beer. At a time when the industry and consumers are demanding innovation, The Long Drink is delivering a solution that is both refreshing and bold. Each can delivers a refreshing experience with natural flavors – a beverage that rivals the beer, RTD cocktail and hard seltzer industries.

“It is a truly exciting time for all of us at The Long Drink. We have been working tirelessly to bring the brand to Americans and have been supporting the company in various markets across the United States. The feedback has been terrific. These newly secured large-scale accounts and sponsorships lay the foundation for our expansion across the country,” said co-founder Ere Partanen. “The Long Drink is here to stay.”

Having already gained national attention, The Long Drink Co. will continue to expand across the Midwest’s bar, restaurant and liquor agencies, bringing this legendary category to a broadening fan base.

About The Long Drink

“Long Drink” is a top selling category of alcohol in Finland. The roots of long drinks go back to the 1952 Summer Games in Helsinki. The small, poor country was still recovering from World War II. Yet, the Finns wanted to give tourists an unforgettable experience. To do so, they introduced the revolutionary idea of a new liquor drink, and so, the first long drinks were born. Finally, this legend has been brought to America by the next generation of Finns who want the world to experience the refreshing and unique Finnish Long Drink. The Long Drink garnered a Gold Medal (94 Rating) at the prestigious 2019 New York International Spirits Competition (NYISC).

https://thelongdrink.com/

