The Bruery Reserve Society Membership Club Enrollment Now Open

ORANGE COUNTY, CA – The Bruery’s premier beer club, the Reserve Society, is opening up memberships to the public in a once-a-year opportunity on September 30th. Spots for this high-end membership are limited and fill up fast. Membership benefits include access to exclusive beers, a 15% discount on all purchases, and so much more.

The Reserve Society is a very special beer community where The Bruery shares its most adventurous and exclusive projects. This annual membership costs $300 + tax and includes 12x 750mL large format members-only beers (with a style preference for included beers to ensure members receive their favorite styles), a 15% discount on all online and in-store purchases, 24-hour priority access to limited Tasting Room exclusives, a members-only early access preview day for each month’s new releases, exclusive included merchandise, and more. A full list of benefits can be found on the Reserve Society page.

Created in 2010, the Reserve Society presents a true playground for innovation for The Bruery production team, and a chance to brew some exceptional, unique, small-batch beers that celebrate ingredients and technique. Daniel Muñoz, VP of Marketing for The Bruery, notes “These exclusive beers are always some of our favorites— and the feeling is mutual, as we’ve won multiple awards over the years and deliver consistently high feedback on Untappd (this year’s Big Blue Stacks achieved a 4.71 rating).”

Of course, the best part of Membership is the beer. 2022 Reserve Society members can look forward to beers such as Cobbled Together, the successor to fan-favorite Piearesquare; an all-new Firestone Walker collaboration, as well as several other exciting collab beers; Bragg Racer, a raspberry and vanilla treatment of bourbon barrel-aged braggots from 2021; and other exciting variants of past favorites, including Coconut I’m So Happy It’s Thursday, Siesta Saturday, Petit Mardi, and so much more.

Public enrollment begins on September 30th, 2021, and will go until spots are filled.

About The Bruery

The Bruery is a thirteen year-old craft brewery located in Orange County, CA, known for innovative, inspired, taste-forward beers that push the boundaries of what beer can be. Along with two Tasting Room locations in Orange County, and a store in Washington D.C., The Bruery runs three beer premium beer clubs: The Preservation Society®, The Reserve Society®, and The Hoarders Society®. The Bruery offers direct to consumer delivery across CA, NV, DC, PA, VA, VT, ND, OH, and NH, along with national distribution in 29 states.

For More Information:

https://www.thebruery.com/pages/reserve-society-2022