The Bruery Releases Favorite Summer Seasonal, Or Xata Blonde Ale

ORANGE COUNTY, CA – Just in time for the changing weather, The Bruery is bringing back its favorite summer seasonal: Or Xata.

An homage to the traditionally non-alcoholic drink, The Bruery’s Or Xata (pronounced or-chah-tah) seasonal is a blonde ale brewed with a heavy dosing of rice, cinnamon and vanilla along with lactose for a little extra creamy character. These ingredients meld together to create a taste and experience that hints at horchata, but it’s much more than that, especially at 7.2% ABV. The flavor is hard to describe, but for those who know it, you know you love it.

So what exactly is horchata? Originating in Spain around the 13th century, horchata can take many forms but is traditionally a creamy rice-based drink that is sweetened with vanilla and cinnamon, hugely popular across Central America.

“Here in Southern California, we are incredibly lucky to be a part of a diverse and vibrant community, with no shortage of awesome Mexican food. Horchata, the beverage behind this beer, is a staple offering at many of our favorite local spots” says Bruery V.P. of Operations, Darren Moser. “I’d crack open a cold Or Xata and enjoy with a big plate of fish tacos and chips and salsa”.

Or Xata will be available in 16oz 4 packs across The Bruery’s distribution footprint for a limited time as a seasonal release. The Bruery also offers next-day delivery across California, Nevada, Virginia, D.C. and Pennsylvania, with complimentary delivery on first-time orders over $75. Fans can start getting their world-class, innovative beers right now by heading to TheBruery.com. The Bruery is also proud to offer:

  • Loakal Delivery across Orange County, Los Angeles County, and Washington D.C. for all orders placed before 2 PM on TheBruery.com. Delivery is complimentary for orders over $50.
  • Next-Day delivery across California, Nevada, Virginia, and Pennsylvania
  • Same-day pick-up for orders placed on TheBruery.com at their Fulfillment Center in Orange County and The Bruery Store in Washington D.C.
  • Availability at bottle shops and grocery stores in 24 states. Use TheBruery.com/find to find their beer on shelves and on tap across the country.

Be sure to follow @TheBruery on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and for more details, visit TheBruery.com.

About The Bruery

The Bruery is an adventurous craft brewery located in Orange County, CA. With over a decade of experience, The Bruery team is known for innovative, taste-forward beers that push the boundaries of what beer can be. The Bruery also runs several beer clubs, including The Preservation Society®, The Reserve Society®, and The Hoarders Society®.

