The Bruery Releases 2 Turtle Doves to National Distribution

ORANGE COUNTY, CA – Christmas in Southern California might be a bit warmer than it is in other parts of the world, with string lights adorning palm trees in place of the standard pine or spruce, but that doesn’t mean The Bruery doesn’t know how to celebrate in liquid-form! Hitting national distribution now is 2 Turtle Doves, part of their ‘12 Days of Christmas’ series that dates back to the earliest days of The Bruery.

For fans of previous years’ releases, 2021’s 2 Turtle Doves will look a bit different, bringing notes of orange peel and some holiday spice. 2 Turtle Doves is a dark Belgian ale with ginger, cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg that warm the palate, with bitter orange peel adding the perfect balance for a complex, savory ale. Share it over a meal or use it for a toast; this 10.6% ABV seasonal ale is a celebration in itself.

Production Manager Stefan Weber notes “Our 12 Days of Christmas series is all about brewing Belgian-style ales that celebrate our proprietary house Belgian yeast, which is unique to us, and of course bringing in the flavors of the season.” Caitie Gold, Brand Director, says: “THIS is the kind of spice everyone wants at their holiday dinner tables. The warm spices will pair perfectly with whatever holiday favorites you serve up; I plan on bringing this beer out for an herb-encrusted prime rib and rosemary roasted potatoes.”

While 2 Turtle Doves is available to the public, another ‘Day’ in the series will be released in November, only available to Reserve Society members: BA Patridge In A Pear Tree, a bourbon barrel-aged Belgian style quadrupel ale brewed with spices, a perfect ‘pear’-ing for holiday desserts. Not familiar with the Reserve Society yet? Signups have opened to the public and are moving quickly, and make the perfect holiday gift for the beer-lovers in your life.

2 Turtle Doves is now available in 750 mL bottles at your favorite bottle shops and restaurants, as well as directly from thebruery.com. The Bruery offers delivery across California, Nevada, Virginia, New Hampshire, Vermont, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, with complimentary delivery on first-time orders over $75. Fans can start getting their world-class, innovative beers right now by heading to TheBruery.com. The Bruery is also proud to offer:

Loakal Delivery across Orange County, Los Angeles County, and Washington D.C. for all orders placed before 2 PM on the Bruery website. Delivery is complimentary for orders over $50.

Delivery across CA, NV, DC, PA, VA, VT, ND, OH, and NH

Same-day pick-up for orders placed on TheBruery.com at their Fulfillment Center in Orange County and The Bruery Store in Washington D.C.

Availability at bottle shops and grocery stores in 29 states. Use TheBruery.com/find to find their beer on shelves and on tap across the country.

About The Bruery

The Bruery is a thirteen year-old craft brewery located in Orange County, CA, known for innovative, inspired, taste-forward beers that push the boundaries of what beer can be. Along with two Tasting Room locations in Orange County, and a store in Washington D.C., The Bruery runs three beer premium beer clubs: The Preservation Society®, The Reserve Society®, and The Hoarders Society®. The Bruery offers direct to consumer delivery across CA, NV, DC, PA, VA, VT, ND, OH, and NH, along with national distribution in 29 states.

For More Information:

https://thebruery.com