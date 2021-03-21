The Bruery Causes a Bit of Mischief: The Hoppy Belgian-Style Ale Gets a Devilish New Look

ORANGE COUNTY, CA –One of The Bruery’s most popular year-round brands: the wickedly good Mischief, will start hitting shelves with a big, bad, bold new look. Mischief has been a fan-favorite since it was first brewed in 2009 in 750 mL bottles and hit the shelves in cans in 2018.

At 8.5% ABV, Mischief is a fiendishly hoppy Belgian-style golden strong ale that packs a punch. Dry-hopped with American hops to add a layer of complexity and mystery to its fruity, dry Belgian-style character, notes of citrus and resin diabolically combine with ripe melon, pear, and a slight peppery spice in a precariously effervescent mixture. Enjoy it, but you’ll want to keep an eye out.

A Great American Beer Festival medal winner in 2016 and 2018, a gold medalist at the 2015 San Diego International Beer Fest, and just shy of 80,000 check-ins on Untappd— Mischief has been one of The Bruery’s most popular and award-winning beers to date.

Why the new look? “We are tireless creatives when it comes to the beers we produce, and that creativity is echoed in our graphics,” says Brand Director Caitie Gold. “We must say, it looks pretty amazing; who doesn’t want a little more mischief in their lives? The new graphics feature devilish imagery including slithering serpents and fiery accents, with the same wickedly good beer inside.”

Mischief can be found across The Bruery’s distribution footprint in 16oz can 4-packs as well as on draft. The Bruery also offers next-day delivery across California, Nevada, Virginia, D.C., and Pennsylvania, with complimentary delivery on first-time orders over $75. Fans can start getting their world-class, innovative beers right now by heading to TheBruery.com. The Bruery is also proud to offer:

Loakal Delivery across Orange County, Los Angeles County, and Washington D.C. for all orders placed before 2 PM on TheBruery.com. Delivery is complimentary for orders over $50.Next-day delivery across California, Nevada, Virginia, and PennsylvaniaSame-day pick up for orders placed on TheBruery.com at their Fulfillment Center in Orange County and The Bruery Store in Washington D.C.Availability at bottle shops and grocery stores in 24 states. Use TheBruery.com/find to find their beer on shelves and on tap across the country.Be sure to follow @TheBruery on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and for more details, visit TheBruery.com.

