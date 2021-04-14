The Bruery Announces Next Virtual Happy Hour: All Things Barrel-Aging and Blending

ORANGE COUNTY, CA – The Bruery is excited to announce its next Virtual Happy Hour, focused on all things barrel-aging and blending, and this time they are bringing some friends along! Join them live on Friday, April 16th at 6:00 p.m. PDT (9:00 p.m. EDT) with experts from the beer, wine and spirits industries. Don’t forget to set a reminder and watch on Youtube or join on Facebook Live!

The Bruery started monthly Virtual Happy Hours last May as a way to bring folks together and enjoy a beer, even when they can’t get together in-person. Topics have ranged from the story behind new/upcoming releases, food and beer pairings with Chef Brooke Williamson, to the  science behind spontaneous fermentation, and a Master Cicerone panel. This week’s look at the art behind barrel-aging will be their best yet, and they’ve assembled a group that knows barrels inside and out.

The panel of experts is set to include:

Jeremy Grinkey | Director of Production, The Bruery

Patrick Rue | Winemaker in Training & Owner, Erosion Wine Co. and Founder, The Bruery

Nick Ison | Innovation Brewer, Barrel Lead, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

Isaac Winter | Blending and Distilling Manager, High West Distillery

Sean Sasscer | Brewing Director, Cigar City Brewing

Sara Laurienti | Director of Operations, Oskar Blues Brewery

The Bruery and Friends will walk everyone through various woods and spirits, how and why they choose certain barrels, the process behind blending, and finish off with questions from the audience (submit yours online now!) For all details, including how to order your pack to drink along with them, and to submit your own burning questions about barrel-aging and blending

This month’s set will include:

Black Tuesday – Red Wine Barrel-Aged (2018) – 375ml. | Imperial stout aged in red wine barrels

Imperial Cabinet – Gin Barrel-Aged – 750ml. | Ramos gin fizz cocktail-inspired American wild ale aged in gin barrels

Thin Mint GSC – 16oz. | Bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout with mint, cocoa powder, cacao nibs, and vanilla

Just A Kiss – 16oz. | Foeder-aged saison ale with orange blossom flowers and honey

Relax – 16oz. | Hazy IPA with Citra, Amarillo, Centennial, and Simcoe hops

The Bruery is proud to offer next-day delivery across California, Nevada, Virginia, D.C. and Pennsylvania, with complimentary delivery on first-time orders over $75. Fans can start getting their world-class, innovative beers right now by heading to TheBruery.com. The Bruery is also proud to offer:

  • • Loakal Delivery across Orange County, Los Angeles County, and Washington D.C. for all orders placed before 2 PM on TheBruery.com. Delivery is complimentary for orders over $50.
  • • Next-Day delivery across California, Nevada, Virginia, and Pennsylvania
  • • Same-day pick-up for orders placed on TheBruery.com at their Fulfillment Center in Orange County and The Bruery Store in Washington D.C.
  • • Availability at bottle shops and grocery stores in 24 states. Use TheBruery.com/find to find their beer on shelves and on tap across the country.

Be sure to follow @TheBruery on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and subscribe to their Youtube channel for even more content subscribe to our channel. For more details, visit TheBruery.com.

About The Bruery

The Bruery is an adventurous craft brewery located in Orange County, CA. With over a decade of experience, The Bruery team is known for innovative, taste-forward beers that push the boundaries of what beer can be. The Bruery also runs several beer clubs, including The Preservation Society®, The Reserve Society®, and The Hoarders Society®.

For More Information:
https://www.thebruery.com/pages/bruetube-live

