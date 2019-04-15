The Booth Brewing Co. Releases New Make This Happen Beers

EUREKA, Calif. — The Seoul born and Eureka-based brewery, The Booth Brewing is breaking boundaries with their latest brews from their Make This Happen series. Make This Happen #5 is a hazy IPA double dry hopped with Belma hops. This hazy IPA is brewed with a blend of Apollo, Warrior and dry hopped with Belma hops which contribute fruity characteristics that flood the palate with ambrosial flavors. Make This Happen #6 Spicy Witbier features ginger and gochugaru (Korean hot chili flakes).

“After making kimchi for the first time, I became inspired to brew with some of its key ingredients: gochugaru and ginger. I had the opportunity to experiment with it for the first time at the Strange Brew Beerfest in Eureka last year and it was a refreshing drinking experience for all the participants. The blend of spices pairs nicely with our well-balanced witbier and perfect for the warm weather. We hope to share this unique experience with more craft beer drinkers,” said Aaron Weshnak, head brewer at The Booth.

Make This Happen #5 – Belma Hop Ale

Like the first spring breeze after a long winter, this golden hazy brew leads with aromas of pineapple, sweet melon and strawberries. With flavors of stone fruit up front leading to a lingering yet dry finish, it is smooth and as refreshing as the other side of the pillow.

Make This Happen # 6 – Spicy Witbier with Ginger and Gochugaru (Korean Hot Chili flakes)

Spicy Witbier is our Korean twist to the Belgian witbier style, featuring a unique blend of gochugaru (Korean chili pepper flakes) and ginger. Light copper in appearance with a touch of red pepper and citrus on the nose, this full-bodied brew provides a crisp finish with lingering ginger notes. A well-balanced beer with subtle chili and ginger notes that will spice up your day!

This limited series gives consumers the chance to decide what The Booth Brewing will include in its future beer lineup. Booth fans can leave comments on Instagram @makethishappenbooth or rate them on Untappd to decide the fate of these brews.

Make This Happen #5 and #6 are available in Humboldt County and Northern California starting early to mid-April in both cans and kegs. Want us to brew it again? Give The Booth a shout out with your favorite Make This Happen beer using hashtag #MakeThisHappenBooth!

About The Booth Brewing Co.

The Booth Brewing Co. started off as a small pizza pub in Seoul, Korea in May 2013. It was founded by three friends whose love of craft beer brought them together. They also shared an ambition to create a “booth” where young-minded people could gather to change the world while enjoying quality beer. Four years since its birth, The Booth extended its operations into the current Eureka facility, which was formerly owned by Lost Coast Brewery, becoming the first Asian craft brewery to brew in the US. Since then, it has been catching the attention of many local and international craft beer lovers.