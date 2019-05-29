The Booth Brewing Co. Releases Make This Happen #8 Merkur Lactose IPA

EUREKA, Calif. — The Booth Brewing Co. officially launched their eighth release from their Make This Happen series in which consumers decide what The Booth Brewing will include in their future lineup. The Korean craft brewery is taking German Merkur Hops (a cross between Hallertau and Magnum) to the next level with their newest Make This Happen #8- Merkur Lactose IPA (6.5% ABV, 25 IBU).

“We pride ourselves on creating new and unique brews that heighten the customer experience. German Merkur Hop is a high-alpha bittering hop, but with the added lactose, it creates a soft mouthfeel that really rounds out the experience,” said Dave Franklin, operations manager at The Booth Brewing Co.

Pouring a hazy deep straw, this lactose IPA with German Merkur hops introduces itself with aromas of sweet pineapple and tropical berry on the nose. The aromas give way to a smooth mouthfeel and soft medium body as the lactose balances out the intensity of the hops. This refreshing Merkur Lactose IPA finishes with notes of ruby grapefruit and lychee fruit that are sure to delight!

Make This Happen #8 is available in Humboldt County and in Northern California mid-May in both cans and sixtel/half barrel kegs.

About the Booth Brewing Co.

The Booth Brewing Co. started off as a small pizza pub in Seoul, Korea in May 2013. It was founded by three friends whose love of craft beer brought them together. They also shared an ambition to create a “booth” where young-minded people could gather to change the world while enjoying quality beer. Four years since its birth, The Booth extended its operations into the current Eureka facility, which was formerly owned by Lost Coast Brewery, becoming the first Asian craft brewery to brew in the US. Since then, it has been catching the attention of many local and international craft beer lovers.