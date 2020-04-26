The 24th Annual Colorado Brewers Rendezvous in Salida Postponed to Fall

DENVER — Given the nature of unknowns surrounding COVID-19 and following suit from state and local authorities, the Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) and the Salida Chamber of Commerce have made the difficult decision to postpone the Colorado Brewers Rendezvous beer fest originally slated for July 11. The festival organizers have the support of the City of Salida, as well as the County, to push the event to the shoulder season, with a tentative reschedule date of October 3, 2020.

“Businesses in Salida have certainly felt the punch during a time when we normally would get a surge from travel and tourism,” says Lori Roberts, Executive Director of the Salida Chamber of Commerce. “As we come out of this crisis, we’ll need a boost like the Colorado Brewers Rendezvous to highlight what this beautiful city has to offer.”

This marks the 24th year that the City of Salida and the nonprofit Colorado Brewers Guild have teamed up to create the highly anticipated fundraising event offering more than 300 beer samples from 75+ breweries. The world-class beer festival gives beer lovers an opportunity to interact with brewery owners against a soaring backdrop of majestic mountains and the Arkansas River in Chaffee County.

The CBG and the Salida Chamber of Commerce remain hopeful that this highly popular event will go on without a hitch, and that the pandemic will subside enough to ease social distancing requirements and make the beer fest possible. Both organizations will be closely monitoring developments concerning COVID-19, and as long as it is deemed safe to do so, the show will go on.

“This is an event that brewers and beer lovers look forward to every year,” says Shawnee Adelson, Executive Director of the Colorado Brewers Guild. “We’re hopeful for the day where we can breathe into the open mountain air and toast to delicious, Colorado craft beer.”

Ticket sales for the 24th Annual Colorado Brewers Rendezvous will be announced on social media and on the organizations’ websites. Additional information, including participating breweries, will be announced at a later time.

About the Colorado Brewers Guild

The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) is a nonprofit trade association with the mission to promote, protect, and propel independent craft breweries in the State of Craft Beer through advocacy, community, education, and public awareness. The majority of the state’s 400+ licensed breweries are members. See a list of events that support membership, learn how to become a member, and more at coloradobeer.org.