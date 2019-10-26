The 2020 Pink Boots Blend Available for Pre-order

DENVER — The Pink Boots Society, a volunteer organization dedicated to providing education and opportunities for women in the brewing industry, has announced its 2020 Pink Boots Blend of hops is now available for pre-order.

In partnership with Yakima Chief Hops and The Country Malt Group, members of the Pink Boots Society met on October 2, 2019 during the Great American Beer Festival in Colorado to evaluate and select freshly harvested raw hops to create the 2020 Pink Boots Blend using Yakima Chief Hops selections. The selected hop varieties will then be produced in T-90 Pellets. The hops selected will be ready to use for Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day on March 8, 2020, around the world.

The blend will be available to all commercial brewers, with $3 per pound donated back to Pink Boots Society. The donated funds contribute to Pink Boots Society’s robust scholarship program, used to elevate their mission to assist, inspire, and encourage members to advance their careers through education.

Pre-sale ends December 15, 2019. For more details, visit our website.

About The Pink Boots Society

The Pink Boots Society is comprised of the female movers and shakers in the beer industry. They get the beer brewed and fermented with the highest possible quality. Included in membership are women who own breweries, package the beer, design beers, serve beers, write about beer, and cover just about any aspect of beer. Most importantly, they teach each other what they know through their own seminar programs, and they help each other advance their beer careers by raising money for educational scholarships.