Texas Beer Company Distributes 10,000 Gallons of Water

TAYLOR, TX – On Monday, February 22, Texas Beer Company (TBC) opened up a free water drive-thru operation for any residents who need clean drinking water. As of Monday, TBC has packaged 25,000 cans and over 10,000 gallons of water for distribution in the community as part of a public/private partnership with the city of Taylor & Williamson County.

TBC has operated a water packaging and distribution center at the brewery every day since Tuesday, February 16th when the City of Taylor lost power and water. We will continue to do so as long as there is an urgent need in our community. After TBC packaged the existing 3,000 gallons of drinking water in our brewery tanks, the City of Taylor and Williamson County successfully secured additional water truck deliveries to refill the TBC brewery tanks. Dozens of community volunteers and local businesses have helped with logistics in this coordinated public/private partnership.

After Monday’s water distribution efforts, TBC has packaged a cumulative total of:

  • Over 25,000 cans of water, using TBC Bill Pickett Porter cans stamped with “TBC H20”
  • Over 7,700 gallons filled in reusable water jugs
  • Over 10,000 total gallons of water distributed

This has been an inspiring story of a small town coming together and a local business shifting operations to help those in need during an urgent weather crisis. Interested volunteers should sign up at www.TaylorNeighbors.com.

