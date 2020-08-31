Terminal Gravity Brewing Puts Extra Special Golden Into Cans with New Look

ENTERPRISE, Ore. – Terminal Gravity is excited to announce that Extra Special Golden (5.6%) is going into 12 oz cans with a colorful design refresh. Cans will be available throughout the brewery’s distribution footprint in New Seasons, Market of Choice, and bottle shops at the beginning of September and are immediately available for purchase at their brewpub in Enterprise. The beer will not be sold in bottles moving forward.

Extra Special Golden has been a core offering at Terminal Gravity since their inception in 1997 and remains the best-selling draft beer at their pub in Enterprise. Putting the beer into cans was a measured choice that the brewery thinks will be a positive change for consumers.

“We feel like we’re finally giving Extra Special Golden the package and label design that it deserves” said Grady Nelson, Terminal Gravity’s marketing manager. “It’s an approachable, well-balanced beer that reminds consumers of our pub and the outdoors. People will finally be able to take it with them on their adventures around Wallowa County and beyond.”

The label art features an image of Terminal Gravity’s brewpub with the iconic Wallowa mountains in the back. It was designed by Wallowa County local Silje Christoffersen (siljestudio.com) who works in digital, watercolor, oil, printmaking, ink, and multimedia.

“We wanted the Extra Special Golden label to capture the feeling of being at our brewpub and being outside here in Wallowa County. A lot of people who come here create an emotional connection to the pub and to the area. Silje was the perfect person to design it because she’s a local artist who could relate to that experience and bring it to life” said Natalie Millar, general manager of Terminal Gravity.

For help finding Extra Special Golden in a specific area, Terminal Gravity encourages customers to message them on Facebook or Instagram.

Extra Special Golden Description

Extra Special Golden (ESG) is a 5.6% American Golden Ale. It is light and refreshing, but also complex, with crispness from flaked rye and a hint of peat smoke. Subtle hops from the Rhine and Yakima River valleys do not overwhelm.

About Terminal Gravity

Terminal Gravity Brewing was founded in 1997 in Enterprise, Oregon, a small town at the foothills of the Wallowa Mountains. It puts brewing traditional English and German craft beers at the forefront of its business, and features a relaxing brewpub attached to the brewery that embodies the spirit of the Wallowa Mountains. Terminal Gravity craft beers are available across Oregon, Washington, and Idaho.