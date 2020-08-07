Tennessee Brew Works Releases Beer Commemorating Centennial Of The 19th Amendment Ratification

NASHVILLE – Nashville’s Tennessee Brew Works (“TBW”) has partnered with the Tennessee Women’s Suffrage Committee, The Hermitage Hotel and businesses across Tennessee to commemorate the historical ratification of the 19th Amendment here in Tennessee, 100 years ago, with a special release ale and event on Aug. 16.

The project is led by an all-female team which includes Tennessee Brew Works Brewer Stephanie Smith, Sales and Marketing Associate Alyssa Gayle and Event Coordinator Mara Hines. The label was created by local illustrator Erica Berhow.

Persistence Peach Ale, Fruited Ale, 5.4% ABV: A Bellini cocktail-inspired beer loaded with real peach and pomegranate. Commemorating the centennial of the 19th Amendment’s ratification, this one-of-a-kind beer pays homage to the decades of activism and persistence that led to women’s suffrage. We are proud to celebrate that Tennessee was the 36th and final state needed for ratification.

The release will be extremely limited in both draft and 12oz bottle 6-packs.

Cheers to 100 Years! begins at 11am on August 16 with the release of Persistence Peach Ale at the Tennessee Brew Works’ taproom, 809 Ewing Ave. in Nashville. Live music from Nashville female artists starts at 2:30pm with Hadley Kennary and Friends. Then at 4:45pm, guests will participate in a special suffrage toast, along with a brief history from Laura Franklin of the Tennessee Women’s Suffrage Committee. The music continues at 5pm with artist Lady Couch performing.

“With all the challenges in the world right now, it’s nice to take a moment and acknowledge the country’s advancements. It is also important to recognize that these advancements were born from struggle: decades of protest and activism that have shaped our history and rights as women,” said Tennessee Brew Works Brewer Stephanie Smith. “We hope to see people drink this beer in celebration of a historic moment in Tennessee and our national history.”

The Persistence Peach Ale will be showcased at The Hermitage Hotel’s Capitol Grille and Oak Bar, within The Hermitage Hotel, during their Suffrage-themed events.

“The Hermitage Hotel is honored to partner with Tennessee Brew Works on its Persistence Peach Ale” said Managing Director, Dee Patel. ” We look forward to raising a pint to the trailblazing women of the Suffrage movement who held a strong, clear vision for the future of women and democracy in the United States.”

This beer will also be featured in establishments across middle and east Tennessee including:

Nashville Area Chattanooga Area Knoxville Area Red Spirits and Wine

Red Dog Wine and Spirits

Picnic Tap Farmers Market

Picnic Tap Hunter Station

Filling Station East

Filling Station 12th S

Sinkers Beverages

Homegrown Taproom & Marketplace

Midtown Cork and Dorks

Stones River Total Beverages

Riverside

Signers

Chattanooga Wine and Spirits

Pruett’s Total Wine

Bearden Beer Market

About Tennessee Brew Works

Tennessee Brew Works was founded in 2013 with a mission to create high quality craft beer that pays homage to the land, traditions and culture of Tennessee. They brew beers using only natural ingredients and source them from local farms whenever possible. Tennessee Brew Works is owned and operated by folks in Tennessee. They are guided by their motto: “We work hard to create high quality craft beer that makes Tennessee proud. Our culture places importance on family, friends, and community, and we hope you’ll be a part of it.” To learn more, visit Tennessee Brew Works at tnbrew.com.

For More Information:

https://www.tnbrewworks.com