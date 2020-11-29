Telluride Brewing to Open Brewpub in Mountain Village

TELLURIDE, Colol — Telluride Brewing Company Brew Pub &Taqueria is set to open as the area’s newest apres ski destination at the base of the Telluride Ski Resort on December 11th.

Located in the core of Telluride’s Mountain Village, the new Brewpub & Taqueria will serve authentic street tacos, alongside 20 unique beers, many of which will be brewed on-site utilizing a 3.5 barrel brewing system, four fermenters and brite tank.

“We’re excited to share our beer with more people than ever, and provide a new experience to locals, visitors and second homeowners alike,” explains Tommy Thacher, Co-Owner and President of Telluride Brewing Co. “What better way to enhance the apres ski scene in Telluride than through experimental beers and tasty tacos!”

Bar seating, high tops, a standing bar and an outside gathering area allow for up to forty people inside the brewpub, while ample space outside flows into the Mountain Village common consumption plazas. Crowlers and six-packs will be available for to-go.

An inventive menu will be served up by the brilliant minds behind The Goods in Ouray. Cochinitas, barbacoa, seafood and vegetarian tacos will be crafted with quality and locally sourced ingredients and wrapped in handmade white and blue corn tortillas.

“We wanted to support our local farmers as much as possible to enhance the already unique dining experience available in Mountain Village,” says Jared Schwartz, co-creator of The Goods and Goods Hospitality Group. “Offering grab and go tacos, taco kits, homemade hot sauce and beer during a time of social distancing allows people to enjoy great food from the comfort of their own homes.”

The Telluride Brewing Co Brew Pub is located at 168 Mountain Village Blvd, Unit 136and will be open daily from 11am to 10pm, with food being served until 9pm. The food and beer menus will both be accessible via QR code and on the Telluride Brewing Co website (telluridebrewingco.com).

ABOUT TELLURIDE BREWING COMPANY

Crafting beers from Rocky Mountain snowmelt and thoughtfully sourced ingredients,Telluride Brewing Company is a Colorado Craft Brewery to its core. Founded by best friends in 2011, the brewery is known for its award-winning flavors, local presence and fun-loving personality. Since their first pour in 2012, Telluride Brewing has undergone countless expansions, and taken home Gold medals for their Face Down Brown atWorld Beer Cup (2012) and Great American Beer Festival (2012 & 2014), as well asBronze at Great American Beer Festival (2016). Their Whacked Out Wheat also medaled at Great American Beer Festival (2015) and World Beer Cup (2016 & 2018).

ABOUT GOODS HOSPITALITY GROUP

Finding its roots in Ouray, Colorado, Goods Hospitality Group got its start with their first restaurant, The Goods, a gourmet sandwich shop. Since then, owners Alex Castagneto and Jared Schwartz have ventured into catering, private chef work and now their joint venture with Telluride Brewing Company. Alex boasts over 20 years of experience in the culinary world, with a resume that includes work as a sous chef to 3 time JamesBeard award-winner chef Barbara Lynch, a Top 50 Chef de Cuisine in Boston, andConsulting work with COO Jared Schwartz.