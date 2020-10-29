Tecate Pairs with Tamales in Holiday Promotion Marking Mexican American Family Tradition

White Plains, N.Y. – Los Posadas, a holiday tradition for over 400 years, brings family together in the days leading up to Christmas. Tamales, not an everyday meal, have long unified families by reflecting unique home-grown traditions. Much like Las Posadas, tamales are a delight to be celebrated. Now Tecate®, in a retail promotion beginning in early November and running through December, is making an emotional connection with shoppers by pairing the popular Mexican Import with a tradition that reflects the Mexican American cultural heritage. In a value-added component a voucher program offers shoppers a chance to win a $25 Uber credit to help get them home safely after enjoying ‘Tamales y Tecates’.

“Los Posadas is a way to bring the family together in the days leading up to Christmas,” says Juan Carlos Montes, Tecate Senior Brand Manager, HEINEKEN USA. “Ninety percent of Hispanics celebrate holidays from Hispanic countries, 99% of Hispanics enjoy eating traditional Hispanic food,[1] and they use the holidays to reconnect with where they come from. Their recipes and the beer they drink reflects their unique cultural heritage,” continues Montes. “The retail promotion celebrates tamales and Tecate® with a combination that is pure Mexican and maintains the so-called holiday ‘T diet’ –tamales, tacos, tortas, tostadas, tortillas, tripitas, and of course, Tecate®.”

The retail promotion recognizes that safe, sober rides are a priority during the holiday season by offering shoppers the opportunity to a win a $25 Uber credit. Impactful merchandising suggests, “T’s the Season” to enjoy tamales and Tecate® and stay safe after enjoying a celebration with family. POS for on- and off-premise features directions on how to enter via text message; winners will be awarded weekly throughout the 8-week program (available in select markets).

Tecate®, with its strong Mexican heritage, is uniquely positioned to help retailers drive incremental sales and profits with the celebration of a uniquely Latino holiday tradition. The promotion leverages an incremental holiday opportunity to generate store traffic and higher basket ring as shoppers stock up for the celebrations.

