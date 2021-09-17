Tecate Announces Expanded Distribution For New Premium Cerveza, Tecate ALTA

White Plains, NY – HEINEKEN USA and its TECATE® brand announced expanded distribution and sales plans for its new premium beer, Tecate® ALTATM along with the release of two exclusive video capsules featuring musical performances by legendary Regional Mexican group, Intocable, and LA-based indie band, Chicano Batman. The musical performances can be viewed on the Tecate YouTube channel. Fans can also click on these direct video links for Intocable and Chicano Batman performances.

In celebration of Mexican Independence Day, Tecate ALTA has expanded distribution now available in stores throughout California, Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, and the southern Texas Rio Grande Valley. The Mexican import slim cans boast a sleek refreshing design and offer drinkers a low carb, low-calorie option (2.4g carbs and 85 calories) that embodies the essence of the Mexican-American experience.

Inspired by the heights of the sacred mountain of Cuchumá, in the magnificent borderland of Tecate, Baja California, ALTA reflects Tecate’s Mexican-American pride and roots, matching it with a refreshing, high-quality taste. ALTA achieves the perfect balance of low calories, low carbs, coupled with a refreshing taste and light, clean finish.

“After taste test success and sales momentum in key markets, we’re thrilled to expand availability of Tecate ALTA to new markets,” said Belen Pamukoff, Brand Director. “Two out of three of our core Mexican-American drinkers claim that ALTA is ‘more interesting’ than the brand they are currently drinking, and we’re excited to offer our consumers a high-quality, ultra-premium option that speaks to their Mexican-American essence and identity.”

Tecate launched the new product to local sunbelt markets this past Spring to rave reviews, with expanded distribution this Fall supported by Mexican-American talent including Luis Coronel, Krystall Poppin, and Avi Valencia.

Tecate ALTA is the lightest brew in the brand’s lineup of beers that include Tecate Original, Tecate Light, and Tecate Michelada (ranked #1 canned michelada by luxury lifestyle men’s magazine InsideHook.) Consumers, particularly younger legal drinking age consumers, are trending increasingly towards health-conscious options for their lifestyles.

In-store POS for the expanded product launch includes a case stacker, tuck cards, shelf wobblers, cooler decals, elliptical cans, table tents, suction cup holders, and rolling ice bins.

About Tecate

Born in the bicultural borderland of Baja California, Mexico, TECATE® embodies the unapologetic energy of Mexican-Americans in the USA. We are still proudly brewed in our namesake town of Tecate using the same high-quality recipe since 1944. TECATE® is imported by Cervezas Mexicanas, White Plains, N.Y.

For More Information:

https://tecatebeerusa.com