Tank Brewing Co.’s Releases Double Dry-Hopped IPA

Tank Brewing Co. is pleased to announce their newest beer, Poolside Promises! Brewed in the heart of Miami, the new beer is a double dry-hopped IPA with delicious summer tasting notes of guava, grapefruit, and peach, with a dark undertone. With 5.5% alcohol, the beer is part of Tank’s Crushable Summer Series, hopped with Idaho 7, Strata, and Comet.

Poolside Promises is exclusively available at Tank Brewing Co.’s Tasting Room both canned and on tap, while supplies last, at 5100 NW 72nd Ave. Bay A1 Miami, FL 33166. Limited quantities available – hurry up while supplies last!

For More Information:

https://thetankbrewing.com/tasting-room/