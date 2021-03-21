TALEA Beer Co. Opens in New York City

Brooklyn, N.Y. — TALEA Beer Co. has finally opened their brewery and taproom in Brooklyn, making them the only exclusively woman and veteran-owned and founded production brewery (and taproom!) in NYC.

Founded by new moms Tara Hankinson and NAVY veteran LeAnn Darland in 2018, TALEA Beer Co. is a culmination of their love for craft beer and their passion to create an approachable, inclusive beer company. TALEA Beer Co. aims to create easy-drinking staples that you can comfortably share with your hard-seltzer and wine-drinking friends or open with the most discerning beer connoisseur.

Their beers are at the intersection of high quality and low-bitterness with fruit-forward flavors, including raspberry, mango, guava, passionfruit, and citrus. The bright and airy cafe by day and taproom by night offers Partners Coffee, Pilot Kombucha, pastries from Bien Cuit, beer flights, beer cocktails, guided tastings, and light bites like cheese and charcuterie plates.

On a mission to disrupt the male-dominated craft beer industry, LeAnn and Tara were both avid homebrewers with MBAs who met after leaving their corporate jobs in tech and media to join the beer industry. Working together at Hopsy, they quickly realized that despite the booming craft beer market, no breweries were actively trying to speak to customers like them. Many beers come in intimidating and confusing packaging. Most breweries are dark and industrial, and most craft beer branding was (and still is) targeted towards the typical beer bros. They knew there was an opportunity to speak to a broader audience, and together they launched TALEA.

For more information: https://www.taleabeer.com/home/