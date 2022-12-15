Sycamore Brewing Announces Re-Release of Sticky Crystals

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina – Sycamore Brewing, the Charlotte-based craft brewery known for its top-notch ingredients, announces the return of Sticky Crystals (7.04% ABV) for a limited time only. The flavor-packed IPA loaded with all-new Sabro hops and New Zealand varietals is now available for purchase at select stores in eight states including North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Ohio, Georgia and Kentucky.

“For this beer, we use different cellaring and dry hopping techniques that result in bigger, bolder and punchier hop flavors,” says Sycamore Brewing Co-Owner, Sarah Taylor Brigham. “The extra love given pays off with the enticing flavors and aroma that result.”

A hazy IPA by design, Sticky Crystals boasts lower bitterness, a rounder mouthfeel and fruit-forward tasting notes for an overall “juicy” vibe. Potent mango and tangerine flavors are most apparent up-front, followed by punchy grapefruit and passion fruit and finished with supporting notes of pineapple and a touch of spearmint.

Owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Justin and Sarah Brigham, Sycamore Brewing has been creating award-winning craft liquids since 2014. The brewery has grown and expanded at whirlwind speed since opening its doors, becoming Charlotte’s top beer producer in 2022. Sycamore’s bustling taproom and beer garden has consistently been ranked as one of the top Uber stops in Charlotte serving delicious craft beer each day alongside live music, food trucks and more. In November 2022, the brewery opened a bar concept at Charlotte Douglas International Airport and is expanding even more in early 2023 by moving its 2161 Hawkins Street location next door to a significantly bigger space, further establishing itself as a gathering place for good times and great beer. From year-round mainstays and IPAs to seasonal offerings and café inspired brews, Sycamore beer is available at major retailers in NC, SC, VA, TN, KY, GA, and OH, with additional states to be added this year.

