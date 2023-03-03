Surreal Brewing Launches Distribution in Virginia in Partnership with Specialty Beverages VA

The California-based brewery will expand its distribution territory to include all of Virginia with a new distribution deal with Specialty Beverage.

Surreal Brewing Company, the non-alcoholic craft beer brand from Northern California, is proud to announce its latest partnership with Virginia’s premier beverage distributor, Specialty Beverage. After successfully launching a series of distribution deals in key markets and experiencing significant growth throughout the states of Washington, Idaho, Wyoming, and Ohio, Co-Founders Donna Hockey and Tammer Zein-El-Abedein hope to build upon the momentum they have gained to introduce Surreal Brewing to craft beer loving consumers across the state of Virginia seeking great tasting options for moderation.

“Surreal Brewing sells through distributors as well as through our e-commerce platform and has many orders coming from the East Coast,” said Donna Hockey, Co-Founder of Surreal Brewing Company. “Our goal is to get delicious NA beer to people in real-time without waiting for it to be delivered from CA. We are happy to serve the mid-Atlantic region through Specialty Beverage.”

Since launching in 2018, Surreal Brewing has been a pioneer in the non-alcoholic beer category ??bringing healthy, delicious, first-to-market brews that won’t compromise the health goals of its consumers. As the most awarded and healthiest line of non-alcoholic craft beer in the U.S., all Surreal Brewing’s non-alcoholic craft beers are made from all-natural, non-GMO ingredients, are low in calories, and are available in a wide variety of brews and flavors, including limited-edition seasonal beverages, providing craft beer enthusiasts with delicious options that maintain the bold, refreshing taste of traditional craft beer. Five core styles contain zero sugar.

As more and more consumers seek options for moderation, partnerships with distributors such as Specialty Beverage will be necessary for Surreal Brewing’s expansion in Virginia and meeting the state’s high consumption and high demand for non-alcoholic beer.

Pushing the boundaries of the non-alcoholic craft beer industry, Surreal Brewing strives to think differently and create a unique product, bringing a new non-alcoholic beverage experience to consumers in Virginia.

About Surreal Brewing Company

Founded in Northern California by husband and wife team Tammer Zein-El-Abedein and Donna Hockey, Surreal Brewing brings delicious and ultra-healthy non-alcoholic beers to the marketplace with a variety of great-tasting styles. Surreal Brewing brings forth a new era in which health-conscious and sober individuals can still enjoy the unique, crisp flavor of beer anytime while maintaining their health goals and feeling included at social gatherings.

To learn more and shop for Surreal Brewing, visit www.surrealbrewing.com

For More Information:

https://surrealbrewing.com/