Surly Brewing Collaborates with King Diamond on Black Horsemen Danish-Style Black Lager

MINNEAPOLIS — King Diamond is embarking on 23 black masses across North America starting Nov. 2. To make the tour even more memorable, King Diamond has collaborated with Surly Brewing Co., the Minneapolis-based craft brewery, for a limited release beer: Black Horsemen Danish-style black lager. The beer will be available at select venues within the Surly footprint and VIP ticketholders will have the opportunity to raise a toast of Black Horsemen with King Diamond at each tour stop.

“Everything regarding this beer fits perfectly together. It’s a 6% Danish style black lager named ‘Black Horsemen.’ The label carries the front cover of the King Diamond album ‘Abigail.’ The yeast used to brew it comes from my longtime favorite Danish brewing company, Carlsberg,” said King Diamond. “Since I had the very first taste of it, I cannot wait to taste it again, and will, without hesitation, serve it to the best of my friends any time, any day of the week. I’m extremely proud to be a participant in this. In my personal opinion, this is the perfect beer.”

PS: If you are in a bar somewhere, you can’t just order “one Black Horsemen”. That would not be proper English… it has to be: “two Black Horsemen”, at the least! -King Diamond

The Black Horsemen can design reflects the unforgettable album, Abigail, leading beer drinkers on a journey when they crack open a can, finding the traditionally light lager style turned pitch black. This beer is not for the faint of heart.

“As a long-time King Diamond fan, I’ve always admired his devotion to authenticity and creating something bold,” said Cory Just, regional sales manager, Surly Brewing Co. “These values align with Surly’s philosophy, and we knew this collaboration was going to be one for the books. We’re looking forward to raising two Black Horsemen with King Diamond and fans.”

A limited run of Black Horsemen Danish-style black lager will be available in cans and on draft starting Oct. 31 across Surly’s distribution footprint. King Diamond ticketholders can find the beer at select venues throughout the tour, including Riviera Theater (Chicago, Nov. 18), Palace Theater (Minneapolis, Nov. 19), and The Fillmore (Denver, Nov. 22). For more information on King Diamond and tour dates visit:https://www.kingdiamondcoven.com. Details on Black Horsemen and Surly can be found here: https://surlybrewing.com/.

About King Diamond

King Diamond entered the scene in 1986 with the album “Fatal Portrait”, followed by his unforgettable album, “Abigail” in 1987. Since then he has released 10 more studio albums, amongst them titles such as “Them”, “The Graveyard”, “Voodoo”, and “The Puppet Master”. The singer is accompanied by an all-star line-up of musicians whom have been with King Diamond since 2001. The current line-up is: King Diamond – Vocals, Andy LaRocque – Guitar, Mike Wead – Guitar, Pontus Egberg – Bass, Matt Thompson – Drums.

About Surly Brewing Co.

You do enough settling. That’s part of life. You owe it to yourself to drink a beer that doesn’t settle. Not settling drives Surly. It’s what drove us to convert a Brooklyn Center abrasives factory to a brewery in 2004. It’s what drove Surly’s owner, Omar Ansari, to go bar to bar, asking them to carry our beer. It’s what drove us to earn medals from the Great American Beer Festival and Best Brewery in America honors. It’s what drove us to change a Minnesota law that had been on the books since Prohibition. It’s what drove us to build a state-of-the-art destination brewery in the heart of the Twin Cities in 2014 featuring a massive beer hall, pizza place, outdoor beer garden, company store and event center. And it’s what drives us today. Surly’s not for everyone. It’s for you. Don’t settle. Get Surly.