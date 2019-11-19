Surly Brewing Co. Adds New Markets

MINNEAPOLIS – While there might not be many similarities apparent between Arizona and Minnesota at first blush, the two states share many important things in common. We love Larry Fitzgerald, we’ve all loaded up the jukebox on a random Friday night with Gin Blossoms deep cuts, and there are significant chunks of the year where the weather tries to kill us to death. You can now add Surly Brewing to this list, as Minnesota’s legendary craft brewery expands its distribution footprint to Arizona this October.

“We’ve been hoping to introduce Surly to the Arizona market for the last few years,” said Bob Repp, vice president of sales, Surly Brewing Co. “The stars finally aligned, and we’re thrilled to set up shop across the state.”

In partnership with Hensley Beverage Company, Surly will be available across the state of Arizona. Arizonans, snowbirds, and craft beer drinkers will see a full portfolio of Surly’s flagship, seasonal and limited releases at various retailers, bars and restaurants. Brands include Furious IPA, Axe Man IPA, Xtra Citra Pale Ale, Yummi Bear and Darkness.

“For Hensley, Surly’s reputation had them on our wish list several years ago,” said Rob Knutsen, craft brand manager, Hensley Beverage Company. “Their unwavering commitment to creating high quality beer and to push boundaries in the craft brewery industry felt like a natural fit with our goal of bringing best-in-class brands from around the world to Arizona.”

Surly was first introduced to the Arizona market with a limited release at Total Wine in 2017. The brewery has been focused on strategic growth adding St. Louis, Arizona and Michigan to its distribution footprint this year. Surly is also participating in Brew Pipeline’s Guest Brewer program to reach new markets through their innovative distribution approach. More information on where to Get Surly can be found on the company’s website www.surlybrewing.com.

About Surly Brewing Co.

You do enough settling. That’s part of life. You owe it to yourself to drink a beer that doesn’t settle. Not settling drives Surly. It’s what drove us to convert a Brooklyn Center abrasives factory to a brewery in 2004. It’s what drove Surly’s owner, Omar Ansari, to go bar to bar, asking them to carry our beer. It’s what drove us to earn medals from the Great American Beer Festival and Best Brewery in America honors. It’s what drove us to change a Minnesota law that had been on the books since Prohibition. It’s what drove us to build a state-of-the-art destination brewery in the heart of the Twin Cities in 2014 featuring a massive beer hall, pizza place, outdoor beer garden, company store and event center. And it’s what drives us today. Surly’s not for everyone. It’s for you.Don’t settle. Get Surly.

About Hensley Beverage Company

Founded in 1955, Hensley Beverage Company is Arizona’s leading distributor of Anheuser-Busch InBev beers, top selling local & regional craft beers, award winning fine wine and spirits, and premium non-alcoholic beverages. Hensley is one of the largest family owned and operated beverage distributors in the nation.