Surf City Still Works Launches New Line of Cocktail-Inspired Hard Seltzers

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Surf City Still Works (SCSW), Huntington Beach’s first craft distillery, announces the launch of its family of hard seltzers. The seltzers are one of the first cocktail-inspired lines on the market and are available in popular cocktail flavors Soda & Lime, Mai Tai, Margarita and Moscow Mule.

“Craft Spirits and cocktails are our specialty, and we saw a void in the hard seltzer market to offer consumers delicious and fresh cocktail-flavored seltzers,” said Josh Kornoff, co-founder of Surf City Still Works. “Our seltzers are expertly brewed to be very neutral and light. With the right amount of flavor, these seltzers are very cool and refreshing.”

The seltzers are brewed in small batches at the SCSW distillery in Huntington Beach. Each is gluten free, has zero grams of carbs and is five percent alcohol by volume. Surf City Still Works is the only distillery in Southern California to offer a full suite of spirits, canned cocktails and hard seltzers. The distillery began crafting gin, vodka, rum and whiskey in 2017 and launched canned craft cocktails in 2019 inspired by popular cocktails from their tasting room menu, before focusing on cocktail-inspired hard seltzers. The seltzers are available for purchase to be shipped or picked up curbside on the distillery’s website and are coming soon to retails stores across California. The SCSW team also plans to keg each seltzer to have them featured on tap at local restaurants.

Surf City Still Works has been in an active growth period for the last 18 months. The team is nearing completion on a 25,000-square-foot facility where they produce, bottle and can all of the products. They will also open a 100-person tasting room with a full-service kitchen on site later this year.

“We’re having a lot of fun, and our products are resonating with our communities,” said Kornoff. “We will be drinking these hard seltzers all summer and can’t wait to invite the community to the tasting room grand opening.”

About Surf City Still Works

Surf City Still Works is an independent craft distillery founded by Josh and Elena Kornoff in 2017 and a small team of locals with a clear purpose in mind: to bring craft distilling to Huntington Beach, celebrate the art of mixology and support local artists. SCSW uses quality ingredients and traditional methods to evoke the diverse and contagious spirit of Surf City.

For More Information:

https://www.surfcitystillworks.com/seltzers/