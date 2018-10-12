ZX Ventures-Owned Northern Brewer Launches Craft Beer Making Gift Set

ROSEVILLE, MN — It’s no secret that craft breweries now blanket the United States. But consumers don’t just want to drink good beer. They also want to make it. Today, over 1.1 million Americans identify as homebrewers, 40% of whom began brewing in the last four years. In 2017, homebrewers produced more than 1.4 million barrels of beer. That’s roughly 1 percent of the nation’s total production.[1]

What many Americans don’t know about the craft beer industry is that most professional brewers began their career by brewing at home. Northern Brewer, the country’s #1 supplier, which has been educating and empowering homebrewers since 1993, has fostered some of the biggest names in craft brewing.

Northern Brewer’s mission extends far beyond supply. Since the company’s founding in 1993, Northern Brewer has worked to educate and empower homebrewers, building a community of beer makers through community outreach, engaging YouTube videos, and other digital resources.

Now, they are bringing this phenomenon to an even larger audience via two initiatives: one, a craft beer kit that strips away the intimidating aspects of at-home brewing, making the process as easy as cooking mac ‘n’ cheese for the first time. Two, a campaign that, in just 3 emails, can teach absolutely anyone to make their own beer.

The adventurous Northern Brewer Craft Beer Making Gift Set includes everything a new brewer needs to get started as soon as they open the box: all necessary equipment and ingredients for a 1-gallon batch of craft IPA. The kit also includes supplies for showing off the finished product: two Northern Brewer branded six-pack beer bottles (12 bottles in total), two Northern Brewer pint glasses, and unique Fresh Squished IPA bottle labels.

About Northern Brewer

Northern Brewer was founded in October 1993 by Chris Farley, who opened his first store in St. Paul. Chris had one mission: to share his passion for making great beer with local homebrewers. In a world dominated by ”lite” macro beers, Northern Brewer’s approach to sharing the joy of brewing beer with unique, high-quality ingredients caught on with an intensely devoted and rapidly growing community.

Today, Northern Brewer is the country’s foremost supplier of equipment, ingredients, inspiration, and support for homebrewers, winemakers, kombucha makers, and more.

The company is committed to innovation and fostering a love a brewing, helping thousands of people across the country produce craft beers that they are proud to brew, share and enjoy. Northern Brewer opens the door to an entirely new generation of brewers. Their craft beer-making kits are designed to show consumers how easy, rewarding, and fun, making and sharing their craft beer can be. To learn more, visit https://www.northernbrewer.com/.

