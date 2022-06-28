Tap Hopper, LLC Now the Premier Stocking Distributor for Roberts Polypro Craft-Pak Handles

GREENSBORO, North Carolina – Tap Hopper Canning, LLC is pleased to announce its first official distribution relationship with Roberts Polypro manufacturing for their Craft-Pak handles manufactured locally in Charlotte, NC. Craft-Pak™ 4-pack and 6-pack standard format 211 can carriers were introduced in 2017 by Roberts PolyPro in 2017 Craft-Pak™ and have steadily grown in popularity.

Utilizing an open ring design, Craft-Pak™ can carriers use 33% less plastic than other can carriers. Designed for the ease of consumer, these carriers include two patent-pending T-clips on each can ring that securely hold cans until a consumer flips up the T-clips, releasing the can with absolutely no tugging or struggling. Available in 32 standard colors, these carriers provide flexibility to use a single color for all SKUs or choose different colors for each SKU to enhance differentiation for your product on store shelves. Additionally, there are over 10,000,000 custom PMS colors available for option to precisely match your brand colors.

Tap Hopper Canning, LLC, located in Greensboro, NC, was born from their experience with Tap Hopper Tours which began operations in the Summer of 2016. Focused on growing with local beverage producers, THC takes away the concern or fear of investing in your own canning line. By using multiple partners over the space of a week (or a month), they absorb the costs you would incur by purchasing the equipment you might only use infrequently – freeing up your storage space and your valuable time. Their full service turn-key pricing allows brewers to deal with one invoice and only pay for the packaging of their product with no leftover materials. Visit their website to place an order for Craft-Pak™ carriers or to learn more about their operations today.

For More Information:

https://taphopper.com/wholesale